Investing in our future: Learn about new CT Baby Bonds program at Norwich forum

A new Connecticut program will help babies with their future. And on Monday, there’s an opportunity for Norwich families to learn more about it.

The MOSAIC Coalition will host a discussion on the Connecticut Baby Bond Trust on Monday, Feb. 5 at 5 p.m. at Otis Library. State Treasurer Erick Russell will attend and help answer questions about the program, along with legislators and other officials, said Latinos for Educational Advocacy and Diversity Vice President Maria Matos.

“We need people to learn about it and know how it works,” she said.

Russell said in a press release that CT Baby Bonds is an amazing commitment to the future of Connecticut.

Babies born on or after July 1, 2023 and covered by the state's HUSKY health insurance program are eligible for funds from the CT Baby Bond program for college, job training, to start a business or to buy a house.

Who is eligible for the CT Baby Bonds program?

The Baby Bond Trust, created in August, aims to improve economic opportunities and combat generational poverty. Eligible children include anyone born in July 2023 or later whose births were covered by HUSKY, Connecticut’s Medicaid program. Enrollment is automatic, according to an August press release from Russell’s office.

Connecticut expects to enroll 15,000 babies each year. Economic stimulation from the trust will help keep people in Connecticut and address the sizable wealth gap, despite Connecticut being a wealthy state, the Baby Bonds website states.

How does the CT Baby Bonds program work?

Participating children will have up to $3,200 invested in their name. That money is expected to grow to between $11,000 and $24,000. The funds for 12 years of births have already been deposited into the trust.

What can CT Baby Bonds monies be used for?

The money can be used for education and job training, starting or investing in a Connecticut business, buying a home in Connecticut, or saving for retirement. Details for claiming the funds have not yet been released, although claimants will be required to take an approved financial literacy course.

Do participants have to live in CT until age 18?

No, children covered by HUSKY at birth are eligible to claim their share, even if they move out of state during their childhood.

The trust gives financial peace of mind, Matos said. So far, there have been 134 families in Norwich enrolled for Baby Bonds.

While the Baby Bonds program is the focus of Monday’s conversation, Matos is encouraging the community to share their other concerns to the attending legislators, including state Sen. Cathy Osten, ahead of the legislative session.

To sign up for the discussion, go to https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSczq10nbjZM3l_2aLlK8WauwjjJD-9_jtQcJdo8L6yuADUbtg/viewform.

This article originally appeared on The Bulletin: CT Baby Bonds for families using HUSKY; MOSAIC hosts forum to explain