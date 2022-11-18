Investing in Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) five years ago would have delivered you a 94% gain

Generally speaking the aim of active stock picking is to find companies that provide returns that are superior to the market average. And the truth is, you can make significant gains if you buy good quality businesses at the right price. For example, the Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) share price is up 40% in the last 5 years, clearly besting the market return of around 22% (ignoring dividends). On the other hand, the more recent gains haven't been so impressive, with shareholders gaining just 7.1% , including dividends .

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the five years of share price growth, Gibson Energy moved from a loss to profitability. That's generally thought to be a genuine positive, so we would expect to see an increasing share price. Since the company was unprofitable five years ago, but not three years ago, it's worth taking a look at the returns in the last three years, too. In fact, the Gibson Energy stock price is 5.1% lower in the last three years. In the same period, EPS is up 3.0% per year. It would appear there's a real mismatch between the increasing EPS and the share price, which has declined -1.7% a year for three years.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Gibson Energy's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. As it happens, Gibson Energy's TSR for the last 5 years was 94%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Gibson Energy has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 7.1% in the last twelve months. Of course, that includes the dividend. However, the TSR over five years, coming in at 14% per year, is even more impressive. Potential buyers might understandably feel they've missed the opportunity, but it's always possible business is still firing on all cylinders. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Gibson Energy better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Gibson Energy you should be aware of, and 1 of them makes us a bit uncomfortable.

