Investing in Great Eastern Energy (LON:GEEC) a year ago would have delivered you a 295% gain

Unfortunately, investing is risky - companies can and do go bankrupt. On the other hand, if you find a high quality business to buy (at the right price) you can more than double your money! For example, the Great Eastern Energy Corporation Limited (LON:GEEC) share price had more than doubled in just one year - up 295%. On top of that, the share price is up 53% in about a quarter. On the other hand, longer term shareholders have had a tougher run, with the stock falling 44% in three years.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Great Eastern Energy was able to grow EPS by 38% in the last twelve months. This EPS growth is significantly lower than the 295% increase in the share price. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it a year ago.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We know that Great Eastern Energy has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue?

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Great Eastern Energy shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 295% over one year. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 5%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - Great Eastern Energy has 4 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on GB exchanges.

