Investing in Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) three years ago would have delivered you a 90% gain

It might be of some concern to shareholders to see the Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) share price down 16% in the last month. But that shouldn't obscure the pleasing returns achieved by shareholders over the last three years. After all, the share price is up a market-beating 90% in that time.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

Given that Green Plains didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Green Plains' revenue trended up 14% each year over three years. That's a very respectable growth rate. While the share price has done well, compounding at 24% yearly, over three years, that move doesn't seem over the top. Of course, valuation is quite sensitive to the rate of growth. Keep in mind that the strength of the balance sheet impacts the options open to the company.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

Green Plains is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels. You can see what analysts are predicting for Green Plains in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

Although it hurts that Green Plains returned a loss of 17% in the last twelve months, the broader market was actually worse, returning a loss of 19%. Of course, the long term returns are far more important and the good news is that over five years, the stock has returned 13% for each year. In the best case scenario the last year is just a temporary blip on the journey to a brighter future. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - Green Plains has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

