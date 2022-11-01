Investing in Heidelberg Pharma (ETR:HPHA) three years ago would have delivered you a 145% gain

The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But if you buy shares in a really great company, you can more than double your money. For instance the Heidelberg Pharma AG (ETR:HPHA) share price is 145% higher than it was three years ago. That sort of return is as solid as granite. It's also up 12% in about a month. But this could be related to good market conditions -- stocks in its market are up 7.9% in the last month.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

View our latest analysis for Heidelberg Pharma

Given that Heidelberg Pharma didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Over the last three years Heidelberg Pharma has grown its revenue at 10% annually. That's pretty nice growth. Broadly speaking, this solid progress may well be reflected by the healthy share price gain of 35% per year over three years. The business has made good progress on the top line, but the market is extrapolating the growth. Some investors like to buy in just after a company becomes profitable, since that can be a powerful inflexion point.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

If you are thinking of buying or selling Heidelberg Pharma stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

While it's certainly disappointing to see that Heidelberg Pharma shares lost 12% throughout the year, that wasn't as bad as the market loss of 23%. Of course, the long term returns are far more important and the good news is that over five years, the stock has returned 12% for each year. It could be that the business is just facing some short term problems, but shareholders should keep a close eye on the fundamentals. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Heidelberg Pharma better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 5 warning signs for Heidelberg Pharma you should be aware of, and 3 of them make us uncomfortable.

Story continues

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on DE exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here