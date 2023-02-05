Investing in Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) a year ago would have delivered you a 34% gain

These days it's easy to simply buy an index fund, and your returns should (roughly) match the market. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. For example, the Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) share price is up 33% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market decline of around 9.6% (not including dividends). So that should have shareholders smiling. In contrast, the longer term returns are negative, since the share price is 6.0% lower than it was three years ago.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 1 year and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

See our latest analysis for Hexcel

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Hexcel boasted truly magnificent EPS growth in the last year. While that particular rate of growth is unlikely to be sustained for long, it is still remarkable. We are not surprised the share price is up. We're real advocates of letting inflection points like this guide our research as stock pickers.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

earnings-per-share-growth

We know that Hexcel has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue?

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Hexcel has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 34% in the last twelve months. That's including the dividend. That's better than the annualised return of 2% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Hexcel you should be aware of.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

