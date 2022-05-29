Investing in Immutep (ASX:IMM) three years ago would have delivered you a 47% gain

By buying an index fund, you can roughly match the market return with ease. But if you choose individual stocks with prowess, you can make superior returns. For example, the Immutep Limited (ASX:IMM) share price is up 46% in the last three years, clearly besting the market return of around 13% (not including dividends).

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

We don't think Immutep's revenue of AU$3,732,778 is enough to establish significant demand. So it seems shareholders are too busy dreaming about the progress to come than dwelling on the current (lack of) revenue. For example, they may be hoping that Immutep comes up with a great new product, before it runs out of money.

As a general rule, if a company doesn't have much revenue, and it loses money, then it is a high risk investment. You should be aware that there is always a chance that this sort of company will need to issue more shares to raise money to continue pursuing its business plan. While some such companies go on to make revenue, profits, and generate value, others get hyped up by hopeful naifs before eventually going bankrupt.

Immutep has plenty of cash in the bank, with cash in excess of all liabilities sitting at AU$88m, when it last reported (December 2021). This gives management the flexibility to drive business growth, without worrying too much about cash reserves. And given that the share price has shot up 127% per year, over 3 years , it's fair to say investors are liking management's vision for the future. You can see in the image below, how Immutep's cash levels have changed over time (click to see the values).

Of course, the truth is that it is hard to value companies without much revenue or profit. However you can take a look at whether insiders have been buying up shares. It's often positive if so, assuming the buying is sustained and meaningful. You can click here to see if there are insiders buying.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 4.2% in the last year, Immutep shareholders lost 39%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 5% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - Immutep has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on AU exchanges.

