Investing in Implenia (VTX:IMPN) a year ago would have delivered you a 115% gain

When you buy shares in a company, there is always a risk that the price drops to zero. But if you pick the right business to buy shares in, you can make more than you can lose. Take, for example Implenia AG (VTX:IMPN). Its share price is already up an impressive 115% in the last twelve months. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 37% gain in the last three months. However, the stock hasn't done so well in the longer term, with the stock only up 1.1% in three years.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 1 year and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Implenia went from making a loss to reporting a profit, in the last year.

We think the growth looks very prospective, so we're not surprised the market liked it too. Generally speaking the profitability inflection point is a great time to research a company closely, lest you miss an opportunity to profit.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Implenia has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 115% in the last twelve months. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 6% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Implenia is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

