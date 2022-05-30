Investing in Iofina (LON:IOF) five years ago would have delivered you a 66% gain

When we invest, we're generally looking for stocks that outperform the market average. And in our experience, buying the right stocks can give your wealth a significant boost. For example, long term Iofina plc (LON:IOF) shareholders have enjoyed a 66% share price rise over the last half decade, well in excess of the market decline of around 3.2% (not including dividends).

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 5 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the last half decade, Iofina became profitable. That's generally thought to be a genuine positive, so we would expect to see an increasing share price.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

It is of course excellent to see how Iofina has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. Take a more thorough look at Iofina's financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Iofina shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 63% over the last year. That's better than the annualised return of 11% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Iofina better, we need to consider many other factors. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Iofina (of which 1 is significant!) you should know about.

