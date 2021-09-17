Investing in Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) a year ago would have delivered you a 23% gain

Simply Wall St
·2 min read

While Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had particularly good run recently, with the share price falling 14% in the last quarter. But at least the stock is up over the last year. In that time, it is up 21%, which isn't bad, but is below the market return of 36%.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 1 year and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Jack in the Box was able to grow EPS by 135% in the last twelve months. It's fair to say that the share price gain of 21% did not keep pace with the EPS growth. So it seems like the market has cooled on Jack in the Box, despite the growth. Interesting.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Jack in the Box's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

Jack in the Box shareholders gained a total return of 23% during the year. But that return falls short of the market. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it's actually better than the average return of 1.5% over half a decade It is possible that returns will improve along with the business fundamentals. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Jack in the Box (1 doesn't sit too well with us) that you should be aware of.

We will like Jack in the Box better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

