Investing in Karoon Energy (ASX:KAR) three years ago would have delivered you a 342% gain

It might be of some concern to shareholders to see the Karoon Energy Ltd (ASX:KAR) share price down 11% in the last month. But over the last three years the stock has shone bright like a diamond. The longer term view reveals that the share price is up 342% in that period. So the recent fall doesn't do much to dampen our respect for the business. The thing to consider is whether there is still too much elation around the company's prospects.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 3 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Karoon Energy became profitable within the last three years. That kind of transition can be an inflection point that justifies a strong share price gain, just as we have seen here.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We know that Karoon Energy has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? This free interactive report on Karoon Energy's balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 3.2% in the twelve months, Karoon Energy shareholders did even worse, losing 11%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 14%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Karoon Energy .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Australian exchanges.

