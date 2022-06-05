Investing in Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) five years ago would have delivered you a 416% gain

It certainly might concern Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR) shareholders to see the share price down 30% in just 30 days. But that doesn't undermine the fantastic longer term performance (measured over five years). To be precise, the stock price is 416% higher than it was five years ago, a wonderful performance by any measure. So we don't think the recent decline in the share price means its story is a sad one. But the real question is whether the business fundamentals can improve over the long term.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the last half decade, Karora Resources became profitable. That kind of transition can be an inflection point that justifies a strong share price gain, just as we have seen here. Since the company was unprofitable five years ago, but not three years ago, it's worth taking a look at the returns in the last three years, too. Indeed, the Karora Resources share price has gained 98% in three years. During the same period, EPS grew by 59% each year. This EPS growth is higher than the 26% average annual increase in the share price over the same three years. So you might conclude the market is a little more cautious about the stock, these days.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

It is of course excellent to see how Karora Resources has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Karora Resources shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 11% over the last year. However, the TSR over five years, coming in at 39% per year, is even more impressive. The pessimistic view would be that be that the stock has its best days behind it, but on the other hand the price might simply be moderating while the business itself continues to execute. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Karora Resources that you should be aware of.

