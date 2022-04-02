Investing in Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) a year ago would have delivered you a 19% gain

If you want to compound wealth in the stock market, you can do so by buying an index fund. But one can do better than that by picking better than average stocks (as part of a diversified portfolio). For example, the Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) share price is up 16% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market return of around 5.0% (not including dividends). That's a solid performance by our standards! The longer term returns have not been as good, with the stock price only 1.9% higher than it was three years ago.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the last year Kilroy Realty grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 230%. It's fair to say that the share price gain of 16% did not keep pace with the EPS growth. So it seems like the market has cooled on Kilroy Realty, despite the growth. Interesting.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

earnings-per-share-growth
earnings-per-share-growth

We know that Kilroy Realty has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? This free report showing analyst revenue forecasts should help you figure out if the EPS growth can be sustained.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. In the case of Kilroy Realty, it has a TSR of 19% for the last 1 year. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Kilroy Realty shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 19% over one year. Of course, that includes the dividend. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 4%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Kilroy Realty better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Kilroy Realty you should be aware of, and 2 of them can't be ignored.

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

