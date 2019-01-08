Before Investing In Kin and Carta plc (LON:KCT), Consider This

Kin and Carta plc (LON:KCT) shareholders, and potential investors, need to understand how much cash the business makes from its core operational activities, as well as how much is invested back into the business. This difference directly flows down to how much the stock is worth. Operating in the industry, KCT is currently valued at UK£145m. I will take you through KCT’s cash flow health and the risk-return concept based on the stock’s cash flow yield, using the most recent financial data. This will help you think about the company from a cash perspective, which is a crucial factor to investing.

What is free cash flow?

Kin and Carta generates cash through its day-to-day business, which needs to be reinvested into the company in order for it to continue operating. What remains after this expenditure, is known as its free cash flow, or FCF, for short.

There are two methods I will use to evaluate the quality of Kin and Carta’s FCF: firstly, I will measure its FCF yield relative to the market index yield; secondly, I will examine whether its operating cash flow will continue to grow into the future, which will give us a sense of sustainability.

Free Cash Flow = Operating Cash Flows – Net Capital Expenditure

Free Cash Flow Yield = Free Cash Flow / Enterprise Value

where Enterprise Value = Market Capitalisation + Net Debt

The business reinvests all its cash profits as well as borrows more money, to maintain and grow the company. This leads to a negative FCF, as well as negative FCF yield, in which case is not a very useful measure.

What’s the cash flow outlook for Kin and Carta?

Does Kin and Carta’s future look brighter in terms of its ability to generate higher operating cash flows? This can be estimated by examining the trend of the company’s operating cash flow going forward. Over the next few years, the company is expected to grow its cash from operations at a double-digit rate of 41%, ramping up from its current levels of UK£18m to UK£25m in two years’ time. Furthermore, breaking down growth into a year on year basis, KCT is able to increase its growth rate each year, from 17% next year, to 21% in the following year. The overall future outlook seems buoyant if KCT can maintain its levels of capital expenditure as well.

Next Steps:

Keep in mind that cash is only one aspect of investment analysis and there are other important fundamentals to assess. You should continue to research Kin and Carta to get a better picture of the company by looking at:

