Investing in Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) a year ago would have delivered you a 138% gain

While Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had particularly good run recently, with the share price falling 20% in the last quarter. But that doesn't detract from the splendid returns of the last year. Indeed, the share price is up an impressive 138% in that time. So it is important to view the recent reduction in price through that lense. More important, going forward, is how the business itself is going.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Given that Kosmos Energy only made minimal earnings in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue to gauge its business development. Generally speaking, we'd consider a stock like this alongside loss-making companies, simply because the quantum of the profit is so low. It would be hard to believe in a more profitable future without growing revenues.

Over the last twelve months, Kosmos Energy's revenue grew by 126%. That's a head and shoulders above most loss-making companies. Meanwhile, the market has paid attention, sending the share price soaring 138% in response. That sort of revenue growth is bound to attract attention, even if the company doesn't turn a profit. Given the positive sentiment around the stock we're cautious, but there's no doubt its worth watching.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Kosmos Energy has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 138% in the last twelve months. That certainly beats the loss of about 3% per year over the last half decade. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Kosmos Energy (of which 1 is concerning!) you should know about.

