Investing in Lennox International (NYSE:LII) five years ago would have delivered you a 58% gain

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

While Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had particularly good run recently, with the share price falling 14% in the last quarter. On the bright side the share price is up over the last half decade. However we are not very impressed because the share price is only up 49%, less than the market return of 93%. While the long term returns are impressive, we do have some sympathy for those who bought more recently, given the 26% drop, in the last year.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

See our latest analysis for Lennox International

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During five years of share price growth, Lennox International achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 15% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 8% average annual increase in the share price. So it seems the market isn't so enthusiastic about the stock these days.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

earnings-per-share-growth
earnings-per-share-growth

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Lennox International's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. In the case of Lennox International, it has a TSR of 58% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Lennox International shareholders are down 25% for the year (even including dividends). Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 4.6%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 10% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Lennox International that you should be aware of before investing here.

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood Is Buying These Top Growth Stocks – And Both Could Make You Rich Over Time

    Cathie Wood, CEO of ARK Invest, is known for embracing the latest technologies in her firm's exchange-traded funds. Here are two recent Cathie Wood buys that are down by 80% or more from their highs, and that have massive market opportunities that could deliver home-run returns for patient investors over time. Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) has declined by 80% from its 52-week high and is the better performer of the two.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 7% Dividend Yield

    One thing is clear in the current market conditions: it’s a time of transition. Over the past four months, the stock market has shifted from the bull run we saw in 2021 into a far more volatile state of affairs. The market dipped into correction territory in March, bounced back out in April, and now is heading down again. One result of this has been an increase in bond yields, as equities have dropped. And with the Federal Reserve embarking on a new round of interest rate hikes, that promises a

  • Technology Bear Market: 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    Many tech stocks are selling off their highs by 20% or more. Smart investors are looking to buy quality companies at discounted prices.

  • Why savers are rushing to buy I Bonds in the last days of April

    Why is everyone talking about I Bonds? What are they? How do you buy them? Can you go to the bank? Short answer: No.

  • 3 Semiconductor Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    The semiconductor industry is arguably the most important contributor to modern-day electronics, from computers to smartphones and even cars. The sector is responsible for producing advanced computer chips that power those technologies, and in the next decade, it could be worth over $1 trillion annually. Three Motley Fool contributors think those stocks are the best way to capture the chip sector's future growth, and they could be ultra-long-term performers for your portfolio.

  • 1 Monster Growth Stock Down 80% to Buy Now

    When it comes to stock valuations, there's at least some truth to the old saying, "it's all relative." Momentum on these fronts helped push overall revenue for Q4 up 33% year over year to $865.3 million and capped another year of impressive momentum for the streaming specialist.

  • Analysis-U.S. trucking downturn foreshadows possible economic gloom

    Craig Fuller monitors millions of transactions between U.S. truckers and their customers as chief executive of transportation data company FreightWaves - and he does not like what he is seeing. There has been an unexpectedly sharp downturn in demand to truck everything from food to furniture since the beginning of March and rates in the overheated segment that deals in on-demand trucking jobs - known as the spot market - are skidding. "It basically just dropped off a cliff," said Fuller, who is concerned that the United States is at the start of a trucking recession that could decimate truckers' ability to dictate prices and push some small trucking firms into bankruptcy.

  • 3 Stocks I'm Buying During a Market Correction

    Having the right mindset during a stock market correction can turn it from a challenge to an opportunity. One of my favorite places to go bargain shopping during a stock market correction is the real estate investment trust (REIT) sector. Three REITs that I plan to add to during the next market correction are AvalonBay Communities (NYSE: AVB), Realty Income (NYSE: O), and Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW).

  • Will Tesla's Potential Stock Split Make You Rich?

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has garnered a lot of attention since its 5-for-1 stock split in 2020, and the light continues to shine on the electric vehicle maker. Last month, Tesla announced plans for a potential stock split, and the company's share price shot up. If you're thinking about getting a slice of Tesla's stock, don't let the potential stock split be the only number that's driving your decision.

  • A Moscow broker explains what's happening in Russia's chaotic markets, where vultures are scavenging for profit and the Kremlin is propping up stocks and the ruble

    A strange calm has settled on Russia's financial markets. But scratch under the surface, and almost everything has changed.

  • The Fed’s Interest Rate Hikes Could Be Even Worse Than Feared

    The Fed clobbered stocks, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite down for the third straight week, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average notching its fourth straight losing week.

  • Is AT&T Stock a Buy Now?

    AT&T's (NYSE: T) stock price rose 4% on April 21 after the telecom giant posted its first-quarter earnings report. This marked AT&T's first earnings report after its long-awaited spin-off of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD), which closed on April 8 and finally ended its messy media expansion plans. AT&T's consolidated revenue fell 13% year over year to $38.1 billion, which missed analysts' estimates by $190 million.

  • This Emerging Opportunity Could Send Nvidia Stock Soaring

    The graphics specialist's video gaming business could get much bigger in the long run thanks to this fast-growing opportunity.

  • Alibaba Stock Drops to Its Lowest Level in 6 Years. What’s Behind the Latest Fall.

    The worsening Covid-19 situation in China is weighing on stocks, with companies including Alibaba, JD.com, and NIO notching stark declines.

  • 3 Supercharged Growth Stocks That Can Turn $250,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    These fast-paced companies have the tools and intangibles needed to make patient investors a lot richer.

  • 10 Utility Dividend Stocks with Over 3% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 10 utility dividend stocks with over 3% yield. If you want to read about the top utility dividend stocks with over 3% yield, go directly to 5 Utility Dividend Stocks with Over 3% Yield. Rising demand and restricted production have resulted in a record increase in energy prices over the […]

  • This Is the Perfect Healthcare Stock to Buy and Hold for Decades

    For instance, when someone's in the hospital and needs surgery, there's absolutely nothing that can stand in for having a super-clean operating room -- and that's where Steris (NYSE: STE) comes in. Let's explore what makes this stock so great as a long-term holding. Whether it's equipment for aseptic manufacturing, sterilizing surgical tools as a service, or simply selling alcohol wipes, the company's customers simply can't fulfill their primary objectives without its aid -- and Steris has no direct competitors that operate on the same global scale.

  • U.S. stock futures sink, suggesting more losses Monday

    After sharp losses Friday, Wall Street is poised for more declines as stock-index futures slid Sunday night.

  • ‘A recession in the next 12 months is not in our base case’: Stocks are getting clobbered. Why smart investors are focusing on the long game

    The stock market ended a volatile week on a gloomy note Friday, with the three major U.S. indexes plunging as investors got tripped up in worries like inflation and the Fed’s fight against it and fears of a hard-landing recession.

  • 3 Stocks I Have a Close Eye on Right Now

    As earnings season approaches, I have several stocks I will be monitoring closely -- some for good reasons, while others are in my "timeout" classification. In particular, I'll be watching The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD), PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL), and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI). While I'm excited to see what The Trade Desk and MercadoLibre have to say, I'm a bit worried about PayPal.