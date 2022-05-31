How Investing a Little Each Paycheck Goes a Long Way

Gabrielle Olya
·3 min read
SrdjanPav / iStock.com
SrdjanPav / iStock.com

You don’t have to have a ton of disposable income to start investing — just investing a little bit each paycheck can go a long way thanks to compounding interest.

“The single best thing you can do with your money is to build an investing habit, and start that habit immediately,” said Andrew Sather, co-host of “The Investing for Beginners Podcast.” “It doesn’t matter if you don’t feel like you have much to invest — even $20 or $30 a month can compound to great sums over time.”

Social Security Schedule: When June 2022 Benefits Will Be Sent
Learn:20 Best Places To Live on Only a Social Security Check

This is advice that Sather has taken himself. “A great example is the first stock I ever purchased back in 2012: I bought a single share of Microsoft at about $27.50,” he said. “I reinvested my dividends from the company, which turned a single share into 1.1925 shares, now worth over $300.” Read the following tips on how to get started investing.

Getting Started

Figure out how much you can dedicate from each paycheck to invest — as Sather said, this can be as little as $20 or $30 a month, so this can be just $10 to $15 per paycheck.

Consider Fractional Investments

That may not be enough to purchase a full stock, so you can either set money aside until you can buy the stock or ETF of your choosing, or you can make a fractional investment. Apps like Robinhood and some brokerages allow you to purchase small parts of a share, which makes them more affordable for you. For example, it currently costs over $2,200 to buy a single share of Amazon (AMZN), but 0.1 shares of Amazon is only $220.

Read More: 6 Alternative Investments To Consider for Diversification in 2022

Invest Your Spare Change

Another way to get into the investing game without needing a ton of money is to use an app that automatically invests your spare change, such as Acorns or Stash. They round up purchases you make with your credit or debit cards to the nearest dollar and then automatically invest that amount for you. For example, if you bought groceries for $95.50, the app would round up the purchase to $96, investing the additional $0.50.

Do Your Research

There are several other ways to start investing with just a little bit of money, including using the dollar-cost average strategy to invest in mutual funds or ETFs, investing in stablecoins, lending your money for high interest via peer-to-peer lending platforms and investing in crowdfunds or REITs. The best way to make the most of your (small) investments is to do some research to figure out what is right for you.

“Investing isn’t just a question of putting aside money as early as possible and the compounding interest of your portfolio, but rather about the compounding interests of your investment knowledge,” said Stig Brodersen, co-host of the “We Study Billionaires” podcast. “Start reading books as soon as possible, and learn from the people with the best track records like Warren Buffett.”

More From GOBankingRates

Brenda Zhang contributed to the reporting for this article.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Investing a Little Each Paycheck Goes a Long Way

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Passenger Describes 'Chaos' at Dublin Airport Days After More Than 1,000 People Missed Flights

    A traveler described Ireland’s main international airport as “chaos” in the early hours of May 31, two days after more than 1,000 people missed flights due to long wait times to get through security.This timelapse footage by tourist Scott Brownlee shows a line at Dublin Airport’s Terminal 2 extending outside the building.It comes as officials said they have given airport management 24 hours to find a solution to delays ahead of the June 6 bank holiday weekend, according to The Irish Times.On Sunday, more than 1,000 people missed their flights due to staff shortages at security, the outlet said. Credit: Scott Brownlee via Storyful

  • Rachel Zegler to star in 'Hunger Games' prequel

    Fresh off her breakthrough role in Steven Spielberg's “West Side Story,” Rachel Zegler will star in Lionsgate's planned “Hunger Games” prequel. The studio announced Tuesday that Zegler will play Lucy Gray Baird in “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes,” an extension of the “Hunger Games” saga that takes place decades before the adventures of Jennifer Lawrence's Katniss Everdeen. Katniss played in the 74th Hunger Games; Baird will be a part of the 10th Hunger Games.

  • The Simple Trick That Can Save You In Moments Of Anxiety & Panic

    Your brain is probably way too alert right now.

  • Don’t fall in love with stocks, they’ll break your heart

    In the late 1960s and early 1970s, my father had a stockbroker friend through whom he bought shares, mostly in blue-chip drug companies that he admired. At various times, he owned Bristol Myers (BMY) Glaxo , Pfizer (PFE) and Schering-Plough.

  • Netflix's plan to charge people for sharing passwords is already a mess before it's even begun, report suggests

    Netflix has been trialing a new policy to charge people for sharing their account outside of their households in Costa Rica, Chile, and Peru.

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Loads Up on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    What to make of the markets right now? Stocks finished the last full week of May with gains. The S&P 500 pulled back from the bear-market territory by gaining 6% for the week and moderating its year-to-date loss to 13%. The NASDAQ remains low, at a 23% year-to-date loss. It’s all a reminder that while markets are falling this year, the true key to understanding them is volatility. It’s natural at times like this to turn to the financial experts – traders who’ve risen to prominence through long-t

  • Down More Than 40%: Analysts Say These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Are Oversold

    After 7 weeks of straight losses, the markets went into the long weekend on positive note: their best single week since 2020. The S&P 500 added more than 6% wiping away its losses from the month of May. The sudden drop in value, combined with the even more sudden bullish shift, even if it is temporary, has brought out the discount shoppers of the equity world. ‘Buy the dip’ is a real thing, and frequently successful path toward long-term portfolio gains, and the current environment is ripe for t

  • Suze Orman: This is the only asset class with a track record of 'earning more than inflation' — here are 3 simple ways to get exposure for the rest of 2022

    Experts are worried about this asset. But Suze still likes it.

  • REITs vs. Rental Property: Here's Which Strategy Has Made Me More Money

    Over that time, I've always had a job and saved, read hundreds of books on investing, paid attention to  stock market news, gotten degrees in finance, and more. TL;DR: I've spent a lot of time, energy, and money on the stock market. To illustrate this concept, and to show how some of the principles I've followed in real estate investing would've improved my stock market returns, I'm going to compare two investments I made around the same time.

  • Tata Motors Acquires This US Auto Major's India Plant

    Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM) subsidiary Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited (TPEML), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Government of Gujarat to acquire Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) Ford India Private Limited's (FIPL) vehicle manufacturing facility at Sanand city. The financial terms were not disclosed. The acquisition will include land & buildings, a vehicle manufacturing plant, machinery and equipment, and the transfer of all eligible employees of FIPL Sanand's vehicle

  • "I Feel Like It's Never Going To End": People Are Talking About How They're Dealing With Prices Going Up Everywhere In Their Everyday Lives

    "To cut gas costs, Monday is my errand day. I get everything done in town on that day, so I don’t have to go anywhere else the rest of the week."View Entire Post ›

  • JPMorgan says the market bottom is near as corporate buybacks skyrocket — here are 3 high-upside stocks to play that bullish sentiment

    Looking to buy the dip? Start here.

  • 3 Extremely Safe Dividend Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    Since the year began, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average entered correction territory with a decline of greater than 10%, while the S&P 500 (very briefly, on an intra-day basis) and Nasdaq Composite both pushed into a bear market. Although bear market declines can be scary, and the velocity of downside moves can test the resolve of investors, history has conclusively shown that putting your money to work during these downturns is a smart move. After all, every major crash, correction, and bear market throughout history has eventually been cleared away by a bull market.

  • How High Will Interest Rates Rise in 2022? JPMorgan Chase Just Dropped a Big Hint

    The Federal Reserve's recently released meeting minutes show it might be more aggressive with rate hikes than initially anticipated.

  • 3 Passive Income Powerhouse Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in June

    2022 hasn't exactly been an easy year for investors. Unlike the bear market of Q4 2018 or the pandemic-induced bear market of spring 2020, this bear market could be a long slog as the Federal Reserve raises interest rates to combat inflation, supply chains remain constrained, and geopolitical tensions are intensifying. Another worry for investors is valuations.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Absolute Bargains to Buy Now and Hold 10 Years

    These highly innovative stocks are ripe for the picking with the Nasdaq enduring a peak decline of 31%.

  • The Downsides of Retirement That Nobody Talks About

    The realities you face when you stop working might be a far cry from your retirement dream. Of course, retiring broke or not being able to retire at all are among the worst-case scenarios. But there...

  • Marcos-Linked Stocks Post Windfall Gains in Election Month

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors who bought stocks tied to Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and his family ahead of the Philippines’ presidential election this month have enjoyed windfall gains as he coasted to victory.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenEU Leaders Back Push to Ban Most Russia Oil Over Putin’s WarBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesGiant Deep Ocean Turbine Trial Offers

  • The Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks on the Market Right Now

    Have you ever watched American Idol, The Voice, or even the National Dog Show on Thanksgiving Day in the company of others? There can even be different views in selecting the best high-yield dividend stocks. Other factors are also important, including the ability to continue funding dividends and growth prospects.

  • 11 Items To Buy at Costco Instead of Amazon

    It's so easy and convenient to order whatever you need from Amazon -- especially if you pay for a Prime Membership, which grants you same-day, one-day or two-day delivery on a variety of items....