Investing in Malaysia Smelting Corporation Berhad (KLSE:MSC) five years ago would have delivered you a 101% gain

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Generally speaking the aim of active stock picking is to find companies that provide returns that are superior to the market average. And the truth is, you can make significant gains if you buy good quality businesses at the right price. For example, the Malaysia Smelting Corporation Berhad (KLSE:MSC) share price is up 84% in the last 5 years, clearly besting the market decline of around 18% (ignoring dividends).

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 5 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

See our latest analysis for Malaysia Smelting Corporation Berhad

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During five years of share price growth, Malaysia Smelting Corporation Berhad achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 33% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 13% average annual increase in the share price. Therefore, it seems the market has become relatively pessimistic about the company. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 4.68.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

earnings-per-share-growth
earnings-per-share-growth

We know that Malaysia Smelting Corporation Berhad has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? Check if analysts think Malaysia Smelting Corporation Berhad will grow revenue in the future.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for Malaysia Smelting Corporation Berhad the TSR over the last 5 years was 101%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 1.4% in the twelve months, Malaysia Smelting Corporation Berhad shareholders did even worse, losing 52% (even including dividends). However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 15% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Malaysia Smelting Corporation Berhad , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

We will like Malaysia Smelting Corporation Berhad better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on MY exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Investing Lessons I Learned From the Stock Market in 2022

    For investors, the end of the year is a good opportunity to take stock of your portfolio, review your decisions and holdings, and think about any changes to make in your investing approach. 2022 was certainly an eye-opener, especially for investors in tech and growth stocks. Popular stocks like Shopify and Amazon have even given up gains that they'd accumulated over several years.

  • Deregulation got us cheap flights. It also got us the travel nightmare at KCI airport

    Southwest Airlines is Kansas City’s biggest carrier, and the U.S. Department of Transportation vows to investigate its “unacceptable rate of cancellations.” | Editorial

  • It’s still cold in Miami. Did we break a record? And when is warmer weather coming?

    We have some questions about the weather:

  • China's biggest cities edge toward living with COVID

    STORY: There were signs that mainland China’s biggest cities were edging closer to living with COVID-19 on Monday with packed morning subway trains in Beijing and Shanghai. People mostly stayed home in the weeks after China scrapped its ruthless zero-COVID restrictions as they tried avoid the disease or dealt with an infection.China is the last major country to move toward treating COVID as endemic.Now, the virus is infecting millions, left largely unchecked across the country while residents have returned to commuting to work.“I am prepared to live with the pandemic. After all, lockdowns are not a long term solution,” 25-year-old Lin Zixin told Reuters.Shanghai’s streets in particular – even with just a handful of cars on the road -- were a sharp contrast to April and May.That’s when the city endured a strict and bitter lockdown… and hardly anyone went outside.China had reported no new COVID deaths for the six days through Sunday.However, health experts and residents worry that China’s statistics do not reflect the actual number of fatalities.The country has narrowed its definition for classifying deaths as COVID-related, counting only those involving COVID-caused pneumonia or respiratory failure.And the country’s health system has been under enormous strain.Health care staff have been asked to work while sick or retired medical workers being rehired to help, according to state media.Analysts say the economy, the second-biggest in the world, is expected to suffer further in the short-term after zero-COVID slowed China growth to its lowest rate in nearly half a century.

  • How Nancy Pelosi went from San Francisco housewife to the most powerful woman in US politics

    Nancy Pelosi, a former housewife, made history as the first woman to serve as speaker of the House. Here's a look at her life, family, and success.

  • This Is What The Megan-Tory-Kelsey Saga Tells Us About Black Women Being Vindicated

    Tory Lanez recently received a guilty verdict on all counts for shooting Megan Thee Stallion back in 2020.

  • Shale Oil Powerhouse Sues Its Own Investors After 4,000% Stock Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- One of the biggest landowners in Texas oil country doubled returns to investors in 2022. It’s starting the new year by suing some of them as a dispute over the future direction of the company spills into a Delaware court.Most Read from BloombergSouth Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Unprecedented MoveRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsChina Reopens Borders to World In Removing Last Covid Zero CurbsSouthwest Air Faces Gridlock With Over 8

  • FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried bought Robinhood stock using hundreds of millions of dollars from his trading firm Alameda Research

    Alameda reportedly took out a loan later and pledged Sam Bankman-Fried's Robinhood shares as collateral.

  • If You'd Invested $3,000 in Rivian Automotive in 2021, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) was one of the hottest IPOs of 2021. The maker of electric trucks, SUVs, and vans went public at $78 a share in November 2021, and it generated a lot of buzz because its top investors were Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F). Rivian had also started mass-producing its electric vehicles (EVs) ahead of its IPO, which made it seem more reliable than other pre-production EV makers that went public by merging with special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs).

  • 3 Dividend Kings Nicely Suited for Income Investors

    Dividend Aristocrats, companies that have increased their dividend payouts for at least 25 consecutive years, are popular targets among income investors. However, a step above is the elite Dividend Kings group.

  • Best on the Street: Analysts Name Their Top Stock Picks for 2023

    As the year winds down, it’s time to check in with the Street’s analysts for their top picks heading into 2023. It’s an annual tradition, but a fun one, to take a look back at where we’ve been and a look ahead at where we’re going – and on Wall Street, the analysts add in the potential for profit, by recommending stocks that they see as winners in the new year. The professional stock analysts check every pick carefully, and for their Top Picks they’ll offer a consolidated view of performance tre

  • Buy shares of only the strongest companies to make money in 2023, including ‘the kings of cash flow,’ says this five-star fund manager

    The worst may be over for the stock market for this cycle, but many economists see more pain ahead for 2023, including a possible recession that will create poor financial-performance comparisons for companies and send stock prices even lower. Greg Adams, director of quantitative and risk management at fund manager Alger, recommends that investors focus on companies with solid balance sheets and strong cash flow to endure tough times. Alger is based in New York and has $26 billion in assets under management.

  • ‘This is crypto extinction’: Peter Schiff predicted the 2008 financial crash — now he sees the total destruction of digital currencies very soon. 3 assets he likes instead

    Will there be a new beginning?

  • 11 Best Dividend Stocks Paying Over 6%

    In this article, we discuss 11 best dividend stocks paying over 6%. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Dividend Stocks Paying Over 6%. Market volatility, growing fears of recession heading into 2023, and rising concerns about the global economic outlook have investors fleeing from growth equities into […]

  • 3 Bitcoin Predictions for 2023 From a Crypto Executive Who Called the Market Top

    The future of Bitcoin on balance sheets, technical indicators flashing "buy," and comparisons to gold from the CEO of crypto intelligence firm Messari.

  • AppHarvest sells Kentucky farm to Mastronardi Produce for $127M

    Just two months after its official opening, a high-tech indoor farm in Kentucky is changing ownership. AppHarvest (Nasdaq: APPH) announced Tuesday it has sold its Berea, Kentucky, farm to Mastronardi Berea LLC — a joint venture between Mastronardi Produce and COFRA Holding — for $127 million. It's a sale-leaseback transaction, meaning AppHarvest will now lease the facility from Mastronardi, which has been the agritech company's exclusive marketing and distribution partner.

  • 10 Undervalued Chip Stocks To Buy

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 undervalued chip stocks to buy today. You can skip our industry analysis and go directly to the 5 Undervalued Chip Stocks to Buy. The semiconductor market is essential to the advancement in technologies as the chips produced by the industry are used ubiquitously in a wide range […]

  • 2 Magnificent Growth Stocks the Smartest Investors Are Buying Before the Next Bull Market

    Hedge fund managers with a history of achieving market-beating returns are buying these growth stocks.

  • 4 Unstoppable Multibaggers to Buy in 2023 and Hold for the Next Decade

    Three-year revenue growth rates between 39% and 54% are projected, making these stocks prime multibagger candidates.

  • Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Oils-Energy Stocks Now

    The Zacks Earnings ESP is a great way to find potential earnings surprises. Why investors should take advantage now.