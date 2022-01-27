Is Investing in Meta Platforms (FB) Still Worth the Price?

Rowan Street Capital LLC, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be seen here. In its letter, the fund said that the recent quarter was particularly tough in terms of market performance for most digital economy stocks and for its focused strategy, where its portfolio declined -12.3%. This resulted in a -19.4% (gross) decline for the full year 2021. Spare some time to check the fund’s top 5 holdings to have a clue about their top bets for 2022.

Rowan Street Capital, in its Q4 2021 investor letter, mentioned Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) and discussed its stance on the firm. Meta Platforms, Inc. is a Menlo Park, California-based multinational technology conglomerate holding company with an $843.3 billion market capitalization. FB delivered a -9.86% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are up by 9.05%. The stock closed at $303.17 per share on January 21, 2022.

Here is what Rowan Street Capital has to say about Meta Platforms, Inc. in its Q4 2021 investor letter:

"MetaPlatforms (FB) Daily Active People (DAP) across the family of Facebook apps (including Instagram, What’s App and Messenger) grew from 2 billion (Dec 2018) to 2.8 billion in the latest quarter (38% growth). Monthly Active People (MAP) grew from 2.6 billion (Dec 2018) to 3.6 billion in the latest quarter. Please note that there are approximately 7.9 billion on this planet and it's estimated that 3 billion of them still don’t have access to the internet, which leaves us with 4.9 billion people. China has a population of about 1.4 billion and Facebook apps are banned there, so that leaves us with 3.5 billion people in the world that have access to the internet and have access to Facebook apps. So, Meta Platforms connects pretty much every single one of them, which is kind of mind-blowing to think about. Revenues grew 2.1x over the past 3 years or 28% per annum and are expected to be around $117 billion in 2021. Gross profits grew 27% per annum. Operating profits grew 23% per annum and are expected to be close to $47 billion in 2021. The valuation remains very reasonable at 8.2x price-to-sales (see below) and 23.7x 2021 estimated earnings, considering the quality of the business, very attractive growth opportunities and the incredible profitability of their business model."

Photo by Joshua Hoehne on Unsplash

Our calculations show that Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) ranks 2nd on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. FB was in 248 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the third quarter of 2021, compared to 266 funds in the previous quarter. Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) delivered a -7.76% return in the past 3 months.

