Investing In MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP): What You Need To Know

MGM Growth Properties LLC is a US$8.8b mid-cap, real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Las Vegas, United States. REITs own and operate income-generating property and adhere to a different set of regulations. This impacts how MGP’s business operates and also how we should analyse its stock. In this commentary, I'll take you through some of the things I look at when assessing MGP.

REIT investors should be familiar with the term Fund from Operations (FFO) – a REIT’s main source of cash flow from its day-to-day business activities. FFO is a higher quality measure of earnings because it takes out the impact of non-recurring sales and non-cash items such as depreciation. These items can distort the bottom line and not necessarily reflective of MGP’s daily operations. For MGP, its FFO of US$580m makes up 75% of its gross profit, which means the majority of its earnings are high-quality and recurring.

In order to understand whether MGP has a healthy balance sheet, we have to look at a metric called FFO-to-total debt. This tells us how long it will take MGP to pay off its debt using its income from its main business activities, and gives us an insight into MGP’s ability to service its borrowings. With a ratio of 12%, the credit rating agency Standard & Poor would consider this as significantly high risk. This would take MGP 8 years to pay off using just operating income, which is a long time, and risk increases with time. But realistically, companies have many levers to pull in order to pay back their debt, beyond operating income alone.

I also look at MGP's interest coverage ratio, which demonstrates how many times its earnings can cover its yearly interest expense. This is similar to the concept above, but looks at the upcoming obligations. The ratio is typically calculated using EBIT, but for a REIT stock, it's better to use FFO divided by net interest. With an interest coverage ratio of 2.69x, MGP is not generating an appropriate amount of cash from its borrowings. Typically, a ratio of greater than 3x is seen as safe.

I also use FFO to look at MGP's valuation relative to other REITs in United States by using the price-to-FFO metric. This is conceptually the same as the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio, but as previously mentioned, FFO is more suitable. MGP's price-to-FFO is 15.37x, compared to the long-term industry average of 16.5x, meaning that it is fairly valued.

MGM Growth Properties can bring diversification into your portfolio due to its unique REIT characteristics. Before you make a decision on the stock today, keep in mind I've only covered one metric in this article, the FFO, which is by no means comprehensive. I'd strongly recommend continuing your research on the following areas I believe are key fundamentals for MGP:

