Investing in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) three years ago would have delivered you a 117% gain

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. To wit, the MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) share price has flown 115% in the last three years. How nice for those who held the stock! Also pleasing for shareholders was the 20% gain in the last three months. The company reported its financial results recently; you can catch up on the latest numbers by reading our company report.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the three years of share price growth, MGM Resorts International actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) drop 0.4% per year.

Companies are not always focussed on EPS growth in the short term, and looking at how the share price has reacted, we don't think EPS is the most important metric for MGM Resorts International at the moment. So other metrics may hold the key to understanding what is influencing investors.

It could be that the revenue growth of 11% per year is viewed as evidence that MGM Resorts International is growing. If the company is being managed for the long term good, today's shareholders might be right to hold on.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that MGM Resorts International shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 2.4% over one year. However, the TSR over five years, coming in at 5% per year, is even more impressive. Potential buyers might understandably feel they've missed the opportunity, but it's always possible business is still firing on all cylinders. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for MGM Resorts International (1 shouldn't be ignored) that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

