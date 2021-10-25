Investing in Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) a year ago would have delivered you a 103% gain

Unless you borrow money to invest, the potential losses are limited. But if you pick the right stock, you can make a lot more than 100%. For example, the Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) share price had more than doubled in just one year - up 103%. Then again, the 9.8% share price decline hasn't been so fun for shareholders. Morphic Holding hasn't been listed for long, so it's still not clear if it is a long term winner.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Given that Morphic Holding didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Over the last twelve months, Morphic Holding's revenue grew by 108%. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. And the share price has responded, gaining 103% as we previously mentioned. It's great to see strong revenue growth, but the question is whether it can be sustained. Given the positive sentiment around the stock we're cautious, but there's no doubt its worth watching.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on Morphic Holding

A Different Perspective

Morphic Holding shareholders should be happy with the total gain of 103% over the last twelve months. We regret to report that the share price is down 1.9% over ninety days. It may simply be that the share price got ahead of itself, although there may have been fundamental developments that are weighing on it. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Morphic Holding (of which 1 doesn't sit too well with us!) you should know about.

