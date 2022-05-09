Investing in MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) five years ago would have delivered you a 228% gain

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But on the bright side, if you buy shares in a high quality company at the right price, you can gain well over 100%. For example, the MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) share price has soared 209% in the last half decade. Most would be very happy with that. It's down 1.3% in the last seven days.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 5 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During five years of share price growth, MVB Financial achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 26% per year. This EPS growth is remarkably close to the 25% average annual increase in the share price. This indicates that investor sentiment towards the company has not changed a great deal. Indeed, it would appear the share price is reacting to the EPS.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We know that MVB Financial has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store?

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. In the case of MVB Financial, it has a TSR of 228% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

While it's certainly disappointing to see that MVB Financial shares lost 2.2% throughout the year, that wasn't as bad as the market loss of 8.4%. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 27%, each year, over five years. It could be that the business is just facing some short term problems, but shareholders should keep a close eye on the fundamentals.

