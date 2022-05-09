Investing in MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) five years ago would have delivered you a 228% gain

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But on the bright side, if you buy shares in a high quality company at the right price, you can gain well over 100%. For example, the MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) share price has soared 209% in the last half decade. Most would be very happy with that. It's down 1.3% in the last seven days.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 5 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

View our latest analysis for MVB Financial

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During five years of share price growth, MVB Financial achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 26% per year. This EPS growth is remarkably close to the 25% average annual increase in the share price. This indicates that investor sentiment towards the company has not changed a great deal. Indeed, it would appear the share price is reacting to the EPS.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

earnings-per-share-growth
earnings-per-share-growth

We know that MVB Financial has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? If you are thinking of buying or selling MVB Financial stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. In the case of MVB Financial, it has a TSR of 228% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

While it's certainly disappointing to see that MVB Financial shares lost 2.2% throughout the year, that wasn't as bad as the market loss of 8.4%. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 27%, each year, over five years. It could be that the business is just facing some short term problems, but shareholders should keep a close eye on the fundamentals. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that MVB Financial is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Of course MVB Financial may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of growth stocks.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Metaverse is ‘going to be a very big opportunity,' Qualcomm CEO says

    In Q1 2022, Meta’s metaverse business operated at a loss of nearly $3 billion, causing skepticism in the market about whether metaverse truly has a place in the digital future. In spite of the skepticism, Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon agrees that the best has yet to come for metaverse adoption and investment.

  • People lost 53 lbs on average in revolutionary weight loss drug trial

    A revolutionary weight loss drug could get users the effects of bariatric surgery without the permanent changes that it entails. Weight loss supplements have become a big market in recent years. This new drug may soon join the fray. The drug, which is being developed by pharmaceutical company Lilly is called tirzepatide. And, in a … The post People lost 53 lbs on average in revolutionary weight loss drug trial appeared first on BGR.

  • Time to Bottom Fish? 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Down Around 50% This Year

    What to make of the markets right now? Last week brought more losses in what’s been a volatile year for stocks. The five straight weeks of market declines marked the longest such streak in over a decade. More ominously, they came in along with a number of other disturbing data points. The April jobs numbers, released on Friday, came to 428,000 jobs added for the month, superficially strong and well above the 391,000 expected. But the labor remains depressed, and the total number of workers, even

  • Shares Drop on Li Warning, Home Sales Tumble: Evergrande Update

    (Bloomberg) -- New-home sales in 23 major Chinese cities plunged 33% by area during a five-day national holiday compared with a year earlier, despite policy makers’ pledges of support for the property market.Most Read from BloombergPhilippines Election: Polling Centers Closing, Vote Count BeginsEU Push to Ban Russian Oil Is Stalled by Hungarian DemandsDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraU.S. Futures Signal Equity Plunge; Dollar Jumps: Markets WrapUkraine Latest: Japan to

  • Trade Alert: The Independent Director Of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL), Enrique Lores, Has Just Spent US$97k Buying 27% More Shares

    Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Enrique Lores, the Independent Director of PayPal...

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    Less than a year after its much-celebrated stock split, Nvidia is positioned for more robust growth.

  • The S&P 500 could fall another 28% before this historic sell-off is over and markets start bouncing back, BofA says

    The "base case remains equity lows, yield highs yet to be reached," Bank of America wrote after this week's historic selloff in US stocks.

  • India Rupee Falls to Record as Dollar Strength Dents Risk Mood

    (Bloomberg) -- The Indian rupee fell to a record low as dollar strength dented demand for riskier assets and foreigners continued to dump the nation’s stocks. Most Read from BloombergPhilippines Election: Polling Centers Closing, Vote Count BeginsEU Push to Ban Russian Oil Is Stalled by Hungarian DemandsDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraU.S. Futures Signal Equity Plunge; Dollar Jumps: Markets WrapUkraine Latest: Japan to Phase Out Russian Oil; Crude SwingsThe rupee dro

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy During the Sell-Off

    Things are even worse for the growth-focused Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), which has seen as much as 24% of its value wiped away since its November closing high. This greater than 20% decline firmly places the Nasdaq in a bear market. Although bear markets can be scary and turbulent, they're historically a great time to put your money to work.

  • Peter Schiff says overpriced tech stocks are ‘going to collapse’ as air comes out of that bubble — here are the top 5 bets he’s making instead

    Schiff called the 2008 mortgage bubble. And he’s sounding the alarm again.

  • Ford Might Have Very Bad News for Rivian

    The first quarter was very tough for Rivian and its shareholders. At the beginning of March, the company had said that the Normal, Ill., factory had capacity to produce 50,000 vehicles in 2022, but due to supply-chain difficulties, Rivian would manufacture only half that number -- 25,000. The market capitalization at Rivian has shrunk by $66.1 billion, to $25.43 billion from Dec. 31 to May 6.

  • Want $7,500 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $101,000 in These Ultra-High-Yield Energy Stocks

    While there are a number of moneymaking investing strategies, buying dividend stocks just might be the best. Over a 40-year stretch (1972-2012), the dividend stocks mopped the floor with the non-dividend payers: 9.5% annualized return vs. 1.6% annualized return. In other words, it's not a matter of if dividend stocks can make you money -- it's determining which dividend stocks to buy.

  • Worried About the Stock Market? 1 Move to Avoid at All Costs

    The past few months have been rough for the stock market. This type of volatility can be tough to stomach, especially if you have a lot of money tied up in your investments. For one, a drop in stock prices doesn't necessarily mean a crash is looming.

  • Embattled Electric Truck Maker Nikola Delivers Good News

    Nikola just kept a promise. "During the first quarter, we reached a significant milestone with the start of serial production for the Nikola Tre BEV at our Coolidge, Arizona manufacturing facility and are currently delivering saleable trucks to dealers for customer deliveries," said Mark Russell, Nikola's Chief Executive Officer, in the first quarter press release. "We look forward to scaling production and delivering 300-500 production vehicles to customers this year," he added.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Tech Stocks That Are Ready to Rebound

    Many quality stocks are now trading for a discount, and savvy investors can scoop them up now for a discount if they're willing to wait patiently for a full recovery. Two excellent candidates to consider for such a strategy are Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) and Pinterest (NYSE: PINS). Facebook parent company Meta Platforms makes the bulk of its revenue through the ads businesses run on its platforms, including Messenger, WhatsApp, and Instagram.

  • Is It Smart To Buy Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend?

    It looks like Exxon Mobil Corporation ( NYSE:XOM ) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 3 days. The ex-dividend date...

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks That Can Double Your Money, According to Wall Street

    All of these stocks could rocket higher once the rest of the market sees them in the same light as analysts on Wall Street

  • Lucid Makes a Bold Decision to Solve A Big Problem

    The electric vehicle manufacturer is trying to find solutions to supply chain problems that are far from being resolved.

  • Warren Buffett Just Bought More Chevron Stock: Here Are 3 More Oil Stocks to Consider

    Warren Buffett is growing bullish on the oil market. Chevron is now Berkshire's fourth-biggest equity holding. Buffett also owns a significant stake in Occidental Petroleum after buying $7 billion in shares last month to complement his legacy investment in the oil giant.

  • Peso Is Poised for Deeper Drop as Marcos Jr. Eyes Presidency

    (Bloomberg) -- The Philippines peso is in danger of extending this year’s decline as uncertainty over the policies of the front-runner in Monday’s presidential election adds to economic headwinds.Most Read from BloombergPhilippines Election: Polling Centers Closing, Vote Count BeginsEU Push to Ban Russian Oil Is Stalled by Hungarian DemandsDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraU.S. Futures Signal Equity Plunge; Dollar Jumps: Markets WrapUkraine Latest: Japan to Phase Out R