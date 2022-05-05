Investing in Namoi Cotton (ASX:NAM) three years ago would have delivered you a 30% gain

One simple way to benefit from the stock market is to buy an index fund. But if you buy good businesses at attractive prices, your portfolio returns could exceed the average market return. Just take a look at Namoi Cotton Limited (ASX:NAM), which is up 30%, over three years, soundly beating the market return of 20% (not including dividends).

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Given that Namoi Cotton didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Namoi Cotton actually saw its revenue drop by 27% per year over three years. Despite the lack of revenue growth, the stock has returned 9%, compound, over three years. Unless the company is going to make profits soon, we would be pretty cautious about it.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Namoi Cotton shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 28% over one year. That's better than the annualised return of 3% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Namoi Cotton better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Namoi Cotton has 3 warning signs (and 1 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on AU exchanges.

