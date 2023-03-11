Investing in Nanoco Group (LON:NANO) three years ago would have delivered you a 184% gain

Some Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO) shareholders are probably rather concerned to see the share price fall 44% over the last three months. In contrast, the return over three years has been impressive. The share price marched upwards over that time, and is now 184% higher than it was. To some, the recent share price pullback wouldn't be surprising after such a good run. The fundamental business performance will ultimately dictate whether the top is in, or if this is a stellar buying opportunity.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Nanoco Group isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Nanoco Group actually saw its revenue drop by 49% per year over three years. So the share price gain of 42% per year is quite surprising. It's fair to say shareholders are definitely counting on a bright future.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Nanoco Group shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 24% over the last year. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 6% per year over five years. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 4 warning signs for Nanoco Group (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on GB exchanges.

