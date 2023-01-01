Investing in National Bank Holdings (NYSE:NBHC) five years ago would have delivered you a 43% gain

National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 11% in the last month. But at least the stock is up over the last five years. In that time, it is up 29%, which isn't bad, but is below the market return of 46%.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Over half a decade, National Bank Holdings managed to grow its earnings per share at 9.7% a year. The EPS growth is more impressive than the yearly share price gain of 5% over the same period. So it seems the market isn't so enthusiastic about the stock these days.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. We note that for National Bank Holdings the TSR over the last 5 years was 43%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

While it's certainly disappointing to see that National Bank Holdings shares lost 2.2% throughout the year, that wasn't as bad as the market loss of 22%. Of course, the long term returns are far more important and the good news is that over five years, the stock has returned 7% for each year. It could be that the business is just facing some short term problems, but shareholders should keep a close eye on the fundamentals. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand National Bank Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - National Bank Holdings has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

