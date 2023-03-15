Investing in Novo Tellus Alpha Acquisition (SGX:NTA) a year ago would have delivered you a 13% gain

The simplest way to invest in stocks is to buy exchange traded funds. But one can do better than that by picking better than average stocks (as part of a diversified portfolio). For example, the Novo Tellus Alpha Acquisition (SGX:NTA) share price is up 13% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market decline of around 5.0% (not including dividends). That's a solid performance by our standards! We'll need to follow Novo Tellus Alpha Acquisition for a while to get a better sense of its share price trend, since it hasn't been listed for particularly long.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

A Different Perspective

Novo Tellus Alpha Acquisition shareholders should be happy with the total gain of 13% over the last twelve months. And the share price momentum remains respectable, with a gain of 4.1% in the last three months. This suggests the company is continuing to win over new investors. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Novo Tellus Alpha Acquisition is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 2 of those are a bit unpleasant...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Singaporean exchanges.

