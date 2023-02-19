Investing in Orogen Royalties (CVE:OGN) three years ago would have delivered you a 63% gain

By buying an index fund, you can roughly match the market return with ease. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. Just take a look at Orogen Royalties Inc. (CVE:OGN), which is up 63%, over three years, soundly beating the market return of 18% (not including dividends). On the other hand, the returns haven't been quite so good recently, with shareholders up just 2.0%.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

We don't think Orogen Royalties' revenue of CA$3,485,584 is enough to establish significant demand. As a result, we think it's unlikely shareholders are paying much attention to current revenue, but rather speculating on growth in the years to come. It seems likely some shareholders believe that Orogen Royalties will find or develop a valuable new mine before too long.

We think companies that have neither significant revenues nor profits are pretty high risk. There is almost always a chance they will need to raise more capital, and their progress - and share price - will dictate how dilutive that is to current holders. While some such companies do very well over the long term, others become hyped up by promoters before eventually falling back down to earth, and going bankrupt (or being recapitalized). Of course, if you time it right, high risk investments like this can really pay off, as Orogen Royalties investors might know.

When it last reported its balance sheet in September 2022, Orogen Royalties could boast a strong position, with cash in excess of all liabilities of CA$8.9m. That allows management to focus on growing the business, and not worry too much about raising capital. And with the share price up 117% per year, over 3 years , the market is focussed on that blue sky potential. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Orogen Royalties' cash levels have changed over time.

In reality it's hard to have much certainty when valuing a business that has neither revenue or profit. One thing you can do is check if company insiders are buying shares. It's often positive if so, assuming the buying is sustained and meaningful. Luckily we are in a position to provide you with this free chart of insider buying (and selling).

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Orogen Royalties shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 2.0% over the last year. Having said that, the five-year TSR of 4% a year, is even better. Potential buyers might understandably feel they've missed the opportunity, but it's always possible business is still firing on all cylinders. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Orogen Royalties you should be aware of.

Orogen Royalties is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on CA exchanges.

