Investing in Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) three years ago would have delivered you a 66% gain

It hasn't been the best quarter for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 15% in that time. But over three years, the returns would have left most investors smiling To wit, the share price did better than an index fund, climbing 49% during that period.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Patterson Companies was able to grow its EPS at 16% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. We don't think it is entirely coincidental that the EPS growth is reasonably close to the 14% average annual increase in the share price. This suggests that sentiment and expectations have not changed drastically. Quite to the contrary, the share price has arguably reflected the EPS growth.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We know that Patterson Companies has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? This free report showing analyst revenue forecasts should help you figure out if the EPS growth can be sustained.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. As it happens, Patterson Companies' TSR for the last 3 years was 66%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

The total return of 20% received by Patterson Companies shareholders over the last year isn't far from the market return of -22%. Unfortunately, last year's performance is a deterioration of an already poor long term track record, given the loss of 3% per year over the last five years. Weak performance over the long term usually destroys market confidence in a stock, but bargain hunters may want to take a closer look for signs of a turnaround. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Patterson Companies (at least 2 which don't sit too well with us) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

