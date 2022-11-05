Investing in PNE (ETR:PNE3) five years ago would have delivered you a 625% gain

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

We think all investors should try to buy and hold high quality multi-year winners. While not every stock performs well, when investors win, they can win big. To wit, the PNE AG (ETR:PNE3) share price has soared 587% over five years. This just goes to show the value creation that some businesses can achieve. It's also good to see the share price up 26% over the last quarter. Anyone who held for that rewarding ride would probably be keen to talk about it.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

View our latest analysis for PNE

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

PNE's earnings per share are down 13% per year, despite strong share price performance over five years.

Essentially, it doesn't seem likely that investors are focused on EPS. Since the change in EPS doesn't seem to correlate with the change in share price, it's worth taking a look at other metrics.

We doubt the modest 0.2% dividend yield is attracting many buyers to the stock. The revenue reduction of 8.5% per year is not a positive. It certainly surprises us that the share price is up, but perhaps a closer examination of the data will yield answers.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think PNE will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. We note that for PNE the TSR over the last 5 years was 625%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that PNE has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 137% in the last twelve months. Of course, that includes the dividend. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 49%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with PNE .

Of course PNE may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of growth stocks.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on DE exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • This Trillion-Dollar Growth Stock Is a Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunity in a Nasdaq Bear Market

    This tech giant has seen its valuation crumble, creating a rare buying opportunity for patient investors.

  • These 2 Lithium Stocks Could Blast Higher by Over 40%, Says Analyst

    Our modern world has a voracious appetite for metals, and smart investors can leverage that for profits. The list of metals is extensive, and ranges from lesser-known rare elements such as scandium, yttrium, and gadolinium to the vital component of every battery in every digital device, lithium. Lithium has been growing in value as laptops, ipads, and smartphones, with lithium-ion batteries, have proliferated, but in recent years the expansion of electric vehicles – and their far larger battery

  • This Dividend King Is Getting Hammered. Time to Buy?

    Inflation and recession worries have investors concerned about this stalwart, meaning this could be a buying opportunity.

  • Hunting for Undervalued, Overlooked Stocks? Analysts Suggest 2 Names to Buy

    Every investor knows that there’s a ‘trick’ to succeeding in the stock market. The first step toward a winning strategy is to find stocks that are priced low but still boast solid assets that bode well for future gains. In short, the key is finding stocks that are undervalued relative to their potential, and to buy in now while the shares, along with the broader markets, are down in the doldrums. Wall Street’s analysts are seeing plenty of, in their words, undervalued stocks that are primed for

  • 1 Nasdaq Stock Down 43% to Buy Before It Starts Crushing the Market

    The robust demand for semiconductor manufacturing equipment should ensure healthy growth for this company.

  • ‘Disregard for the livelihoods of millions’: Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders slammed the Fed's hawkish stance — Powell responded with another 0.75% hike. Here are 3 ideas for shockproofing

    More hikes are likely coming. Can your portfolio handle it?

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks Begging to Be Bought in November

    These supercharged income stocks, with yields ranging from 7% to 8.1%, are perfectly positioned to line investors' pockets.

  • Like Dividends? 3 Top-Ranked Stocks With Yields Above 5%

    Dividend-paying stocks provide an extra cushion during rough market conditions. And in a historically volatile 2022, it's easy to see why these stocks have gained popularity.

  • World ‘plunging towards societal collapse’ as era of cheap money ends

    The global economy is on the path to hyperinflation and risks societal collapse if soaring prices are not brought under control, one of the world’s biggest hedge funds has warned.

  • Lincoln Financial loses a third of its stock value in one day after $2.6B loss

    “A catastrophe (and not the natural kind),” Wells Fargo Securities analysts wrote in a note to clients describing Lincoln Financial’s earnings report.

  • 3 Dividend Kings Crushing the S&P 500 in 2022

    Companies in the Dividend King club carry well-established and successful business operations, clearly displayed by their commendable commitment to shareholders over decades of increased dividend payouts.

  • 1 Remarkable Growth Stock Down 80% to Buy Hand Over Fist in November

    Retail sales soared last year, notching double-digit gains in every month. Decades-high inflation forced consumers to cut back on discretionary purchases, leading to a dramatic deceleration in retail sales. Many investors lost faith in the Canadian e-commerce company as revenue growth slowed and profits evaporated.

  • Tesla Stock Has Been Sideswiped by Twitter Issues. It’s Near the Breaking Point.

    Tesla stock is down 5.4% in late trading Friday as investors reel from Twitter-related chaos, including the announcement of mass layoffs.

  • Investors: Steer Clear of These Savings Bonds

    Americans have never been more interested in savings bonds than they are right now. With all the hype surrounding a savings bond that recently offered a guaranteed 9.62% annual interest rate for the first six months after issue, investors have plowed billions of dollars into the U.S. Treasury-backed securities. The Treasury currently offers two different types of savings bonds.

  • These 2 Stocks May Be Reaching a Bottom; Insiders Are Buying the Dip

    One thing investors are not lacking for after 2022’s market rout: beaten-down stocks going for cheap compared to levels seen at the start of the year. The problem is how can investors sift through the stock debris to pick out the names which will dust themselves down and push ahead again? As with anything, there are multiple ways to run a stock through the litmus test, but one tried-and-true method is to watch out for the moves the insiders make. These corporate officers know the inner workings

  • 3 Oil Stocks to Buy No Matter if Crude Prices Rise or Fall

    Look for oil stocks to buy as the best opportunities today, whether crude oil prices are rising or falling. These companies provide valuable energy resources to fuel our cars, homes, and businesses and tremendous opportunities for investors looking to profit from a market with well-established trends. Overall, there are three key oil stocks to buy that investors should keep an eye on, no matter what the market looks like. These companies have proven track records of success in both up and down m

  • Goldman Sachs: Buy these 3 stocks — including two with over 60% upside

    Wow, it’s been a week in the stock market hasn’t it? Thursday marked the fourth session in a row of daily losses, with that particular hit coming after the Fed instituted its fourth consecutive 75-basis point rate hike. That hike, however, was expected; what really roiled the markets was Fed chair Powell’s indications that the central bank will not be cutting back, or even slowing down, on the rate hikes anytime soon. Inflation is currently running at 8.2% annualized, and the core CPI is up to 6

  • 5 Undervalued Tech Stocks With Dividends to Buy Now to Retire Rich

    When investors think of tech stocks, they don’t often think of dividends. And dividend investors don’t often think about tech stocks. However, there are undervalued tech stocks with dividends that are worth focusing on. In fact, there are a handful of tech stocks with low valuations and attractive dividends. Of course, not all tech stocks with nice dividends are worth buying, but a handful of them certainly are. As investors continue to fish for a low in the stock market, many of these stocks ar

  • George Soros Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Large-Cap Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 large-cap stock picks from George Soros’ stock portfolio. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out George Soros Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Large-Cap Stock Picks. George Soros, a Hungarian-American businessman, founded Soros Fund Management in 1970. Soros Fund Management is a New York-based […]

  • LiveWire Loses Almost $370 Million as Investors Flee, Forcing Harley-Davidson to Pick Up the Tab

    Harley-Davidson insisted on spinning off the LiveWire brand earlier this year. The U.S. bike maker was eager to establish a separate identity for its upcoming electric motorcycles, but it was also eager to secure funding for its new EV brand, doing so through a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) in lieu of an initial public offering (IPO). That plan has become costlier than Harley could’ve hoped for, now that LiveWire’s funds are being funneled out of the company by investors to the tune