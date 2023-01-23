Investing in Power Root Berhad (KLSE:PWROOT) a year ago would have delivered you a 64% gain

If you want to compound wealth in the stock market, you can do so by buying an index fund. But you can significantly boost your returns by picking above-average stocks. For example, the Power Root Berhad (KLSE:PWROOT) share price is up 55% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market decline of around 1.4% (not including dividends). So that should have shareholders smiling. Unfortunately the longer term returns are not so good, with the stock falling 10% in the last three years.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the last year Power Root Berhad grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 198%. This EPS growth is significantly higher than the 55% increase in the share price. Therefore, it seems the market isn't as excited about Power Root Berhad as it was before. This could be an opportunity.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We know that Power Root Berhad has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? Check if analysts think Power Root Berhad will grow revenue in the future.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for Power Root Berhad the TSR over the last 1 year was 64%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Power Root Berhad shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 64% over the last year. Of course, that includes the dividend. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 11% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Power Root Berhad (at least 1 which is a bit unpleasant) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on MY exchanges.

