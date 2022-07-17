Investing in Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) a year ago would have delivered you a 57% gain

Some Precision Drilling Corporation (TSE:PD) shareholders are probably rather concerned to see the share price fall 34% over the last three months. But that doesn't change the reality that over twelve months the stock has done really well. To wit, it had solidly beat the market, up 57%.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 1 year and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

Because Precision Drilling made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Over the last twelve months, Precision Drilling's revenue grew by 39%. That's a fairly respectable growth rate. Buyers pushed the share price 57% in response, which isn't unreasonable. If the company can maintain the revenue growth, the share price could go higher still. But before deciding this growth stock is underappreciated, you might want to check out profitability trends (and cash flow)

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Precision Drilling has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 57% in the last twelve months. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 1.9% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. The long term loss makes us cautious, but the short term TSR gain certainly hints at a brighter future. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Precision Drilling better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Precision Drilling is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on CA exchanges.

