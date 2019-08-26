Investing In Property Through Dexus (ASX:DXS)

Dexus is a AU$14b mid-cap, real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Sydney, Australia. REITs own and operate income-generating property and adhere to a different set of regulations. This impacts how DXS’s business operates and also how we should analyse its stock. I’ll take you through some of the key metrics you should use in order to properly assess DXS.

A common financial term REIT investors should know is Funds from Operations, or FFO for short, which is a REIT's main source of income from its portfolio of property, such as rent. FFO is a cleaner and more representative figure of how much DXS actually makes from its day-to-day operations, compared to net income, which can be affected by one-off activities or non-cash items such as depreciation. For DXS, its FFO of AU$493m makes up 44% of its gross profit, which means over a third of its earnings are high-quality and recurring.

Robust financial health can be measured using a common metric in the REIT investing world, FFO-to-debt. The calculation roughly estimates how long it will take for DXS to repay debt on its balance sheet, which gives us insight into how much risk is associated with having that level of debt on its books. With a ratio of 12%, the credit rating agency Standard & Poor would consider this as aggressive risk. This would take DXS 8 years to pay off using just operating income, which is a long time, and risk increases with time. But realistically, companies have many levers to pull in order to pay back their debt, beyond operating income alone.

I also look at DXS's interest coverage ratio, which demonstrates how many times its earnings can cover its yearly interest expense. This is similar to the concept above, but looks at the upcoming obligations. The ratio is typically calculated using EBIT, but for a REIT stock, it's better to use FFO divided by net interest. With an interest coverage ratio of 3.5x, it’s safe to say DXS is generating an appropriate amount of cash from its borrowings.

In terms of valuing DXS, FFO can also be used as a form of relative valuation. Instead of the P/E ratio, P/FFO is used instead, which is very common for REIT stocks. In DXS’s case its P/FFO is 29.18x, compared to the long-term industry average of 16.5x, meaning that it is overvalued.

Dexus can bring diversification into your portfolio due to its unique REIT characteristics. Before you make a decision on the stock today, keep in mind I've only covered one metric in this article, the FFO, which is by no means comprehensive. I'd strongly recommend continuing your research on the following areas I believe are key fundamentals for DXS:

