Investing in Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) three years ago would have delivered you a 101% gain

Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX) shareholders have seen the share price descend 20% over the month. But don't let that distract from the very nice return generated over three years. In the last three years the share price is up, 92%: better than the market.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 3 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Quanex Building Products became profitable within the last three years. That would generally be considered a positive, so we'd expect the share price to be up.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

It is of course excellent to see how Quanex Building Products has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. If you are thinking of buying or selling Quanex Building Products stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. As it happens, Quanex Building Products' TSR for the last 3 years was 101%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

Although it hurts that Quanex Building Products returned a loss of 5.9% in the last twelve months, the broader market was actually worse, returning a loss of 13%. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 5%, each year, over five years. In the best case scenario the last year is just a temporary blip on the journey to a brighter future. Before deciding if you like the current share price, check how Quanex Building Products scores on these 3 valuation metrics.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

