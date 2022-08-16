Investing in Quantum Computing: What Every Investor Needs to Know

LOS ANGELES, CA - (NewMediaWire) - August 16, 2022 - (InvestorBrandNetwork via NewMediaWire) IBN, a multifaceted financial news, content creation and publishing company, is utilized by both public and private companies to optimize investor awareness and recognition. NetworkNewsWire Editorial Coverage: Quantum computing has moved from research to reality, as companies increasingly turn to the power of quantum mechanical effects to solve complex computational problems and maximize efficiencies throughout their businesses. When considering the quantum computing landscape, it's important to note that not all quantum computing technologies are the same and approaches vary. While some companies are focused on building quantum systems that won't be available for many years to come, others are offering real, practical quantum computing applications available today to help tackle a myriad of complex business challenges. Hundreds of early quantum applications have already been built to address complexities in resource scheduling, mobility, logistics, drug discovery, portfolio optimization, and manufacturing processes. Despite a growing marketplace of quantum computing players, only a handful are currently commercially viable. Industry pioneer D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) (Profile) is the first company with real-world commercial annealing quantum computing services and the only company building both annealing and gate-based quantum computing products. D-Wave, which just became public via a SPAC merger, is at the vanguard of the quantum sea change in computing alongside other computer juggernauts such as Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT), Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL), International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) and Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ: HON). Read More >> About IBN

