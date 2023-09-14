Investing in refugee resettlement is investing in America’s future. I’m proof of that | Opinion

This month, President Joe Biden will sign a new Presidential Determination on Refugee Admissions, which sets the goal for refugee resettlement this coming year. Around the world, this number is recognized as an important sign of America’s commitment to refugees and protecting the most vulnerable.

Years ago, one of those refugees was me. I was born in Dadaab, the largest refugee camp in Kenya, where my mother and older siblings ended up in 1992 after fleeing the civil war in Somalia. The camp was safer than the war, but it was a hard place to grow up. Most people didn’t have enough food or water, and we only survived because of my mother’s work as a midwife.

When I was nine years old, we resettled in Boise. The transition wasn’t always easy. I was the only Black person in my class and had to learn a new language. It was especially difficult for my mother, who wasn’t able to continue her career in the United States despite her many credentials. However, it was also thrilling. We met many people in Idaho who supported us, and I learned the power of self-advocacy.

I learned English, went to Boise State University, and recently moved to Minneapolis to pursue a master’s degree in Development Practice. With the support of my community, I overcame social and system obstacles meant to outcast me. Like every refugee, I survived and am resilient. When I left Idaho, my mother said to me, “Allah Qof kastaa ha ka dhigo hooyadaa iyo aabbahaa.” That translates to, “I pray that everyone you meet becomes your mother and your father,” meaning people who love you and care for you. To me, that is the spirit of welcome so many refugees bring to this country — and that, in its best moments, this country gives to us.

Unfortunately, during recent years that official welcome has waned. The Trump administration gutted the refugee resettlement program and although President Biden has worked to raise our resettlement goal to 125,000 refugees the last two years, we have gotten nowhere near that number. This year, the United States is on track to settle less than half that number.

This is a tragedy, not only for refugees who are denied the chance to restart their lives in safety, but for all Americans. Beyond humanitarian obligations, refugees enrich our communities in ways big and small. Refugees bring unique skills, experiences and perspectives that enhance this country’s culture and economy, and drive innovation. When we get the chance to flourish, everyone benefits.

As a former refugee, I’m truly grateful to be here. I have had opportunities and met many people who have helped me, and I am now in a place where I can give back. And I know I am not unique. When refugees get the chance to work and accomplish our goals, we always give back to our communities and the people who helped us. No matter where we come from, it is a common value we share.

For me, that looks like advocating for policy changes that will benefit my community. Through my mother’s experience, I saw firsthand the reality that many refugees are not able to continue their careers because their degrees or certifications are not accepted in this country. There is an urgent need for partnerships and policy solutions to unlock the potential of immigrant professionals and bridge the gap between their skills and employment opportunities. That is why I founded the Circle of Excellence, a grassroots organization dedicated to increasing awareness, advocating for equitable employment practices, and pushing for systematic reforms to address the issue of brain drain in refugee and immigrant communities.

Welcoming refugees requires more than just words or empty gestures, which is why ahead of this year’s Presidential Determination, I am calling on the Biden administration to invest the resources necessary to restore the refugee resettlement program and help recent newcomers utilize their skills for the benefit of the country. By investing in refugee resettlement, you are investing in the future of America.

Halima Hamud is a graduate student, community organizer, and refugee leader from Boise, Idaho.