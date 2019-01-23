Before Investing In Robertet SA (EPA:RBT), Consider This

Two important questions to ask before you buy Robertet SA (EPA:RBT) is, how it makes money and how it spends its cash. What is left after investment, determines the value of the stock since this cash flow technically belongs to investors of the company. I’ve analysed below, the health and outlook of RBT’s cash flow, which will help you understand the stock from a cash standpoint. Cash is an important concept to grasp as an investor, as it directly impacts the value of your shares and the future growth potential of your portfolio.

Is Robertet generating enough cash?

Free cash flow (FCF) is the amount of cash Robertet has left after it pays off its expenses, including its net capital expenditures, which is what the company needs to spend each year to maintain or grow its business operations.

There are two methods I will use to evaluate the quality of Robertet’s FCF: firstly, I will measure its FCF yield relative to the market index yield; secondly, I will examine whether its operating cash flow will continue to grow into the future, which will give us a sense of sustainability.

Free Cash Flow = Operating Cash Flows – Net Capital Expenditure

Free Cash Flow Yield = Free Cash Flow / Enterprise Value

where Enterprise Value = Market Capitalisation + Net Debt

Along with a positive operating cash flow, Robertet also generates a positive free cash flow. However, the yield of 3.13% is not sufficient to compensate for the level of risk investors are taking on. This is because Robertet’s yield is well-below the market yield, in addition to serving higher risk compared to the well-diversified market index.

What’s the cash flow outlook for Robertet?

Another important consideration is whether this return is likely to be maintained over the next couple of years. We can gauge this by looking at RBT’s expected operating cash flows. In the next few years, the company is expected to grow its cash from operations at a double-digit rate of 52%, ramping up from its current levels of €41m to €63m in two years’ time. Although this seems impressive, breaking down into year-on-year growth rates, RBT’s operating cash flow growth is expected to decline from a rate of 32% next year, to 15% in the following year. But the overall future outlook seems buoyant if RBT can maintain its levels of capital expenditure as well.

Next Steps:

Low free cash flow yield means you are not currently well-compensated for the risk you're taking on by holding onto Robertet relative to a well-diversified market index. However, the high growth in operating cash flow may change the tides in the future. Keep in mind that cash is only one aspect of investment analysis and there are other important fundamentals to assess.

