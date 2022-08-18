Investing in RPMGlobal Holdings (ASX:RUL) three years ago would have delivered you a 176% gain

It might seem bad, but the worst that can happen when you buy a stock (without leverage) is that its share price goes to zero. But in contrast you can make much more than 100% if the company does well. For instance the RPMGlobal Holdings Limited (ASX:RUL) share price is 176% higher than it was three years ago. How nice for those who held the stock! It's down 1.8% in the last seven days.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

RPMGlobal Holdings isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last 3 years RPMGlobal Holdings saw its revenue shrink by 3.5% per year. So we wouldn't have expected the share price to gain 40% per year, but it has. It's fair to say shareholders are definitely counting on a bright future.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

Balance sheet strength is crucial. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 0.1% in the twelve months, RPMGlobal Holdings shareholders did even worse, losing 20%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 18% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. If you would like to research RPMGlobal Holdings in more detail then you might want to take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in the company.

