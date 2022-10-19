Investing in Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) five years ago would have delivered you a 116% gain

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 22% in the last quarter. But that scarcely detracts from the really solid long term returns generated by the company over five years. In fact, the share price is 116% higher today. To some, the recent pullback wouldn't be surprising after such a fast rise. Only time will tell if there is still too much optimism currently reflected in the share price.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Seagen wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

For the last half decade, Seagen can boast revenue growth at a rate of 32% per year. Even measured against other revenue-focussed companies, that's a good result. So it's not entirely surprising that the share price reflected this performance by increasing at a rate of 17% per year, in that time. So it seems likely that buyers have paid attention to the strong revenue growth. To our minds that makes Seagen worth investigating - it may have its best days ahead.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

A Different Perspective

The total return of 23% received by Seagen shareholders over the last year isn't far from the market return of -23%. The silver lining is that longer term investors would have made a total return of 17% per year over half a decade. If the stock price has been impacted by changing sentiment, rather than deteriorating business conditions, it could spell opportunity. You might want to assess this data-rich visualization of its earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

