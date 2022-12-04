Investing in Signature International Berhad (KLSE:SIGN) three years ago would have delivered you a 572% gain

We think that it's fair to say that the possibility of finding fantastic multi-year winners is what motivates many investors. Not every pick can be a winner, but when you pick the right stock, you can win big. For example, the Signature International Berhad (KLSE:SIGN) share price is up a whopping 556% in the last three years, a handsome return for long term holders. It's also good to see the share price up 69% over the last quarter. This could be related to the recent financial results, released recently - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report. Anyone who held for that rewarding ride would probably be keen to talk about it.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During three years of share price growth, Signature International Berhad moved from a loss to profitability. Given the importance of this milestone, it's not overly surprising that the share price has increased strongly.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

Investors should note that there's a difference between Signature International Berhad's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price change, which we've covered above. The TSR attempts to capture the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested) as well as any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings offered to shareholders. Dividends have been really beneficial for Signature International Berhad shareholders, and that cash payout contributed to why its TSR of 572%, over the last 3 years, is better than the share price return.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Signature International Berhad shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 120% over the last year. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 32% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Signature International Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Signature International Berhad (of which 1 is concerning!) you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on MY exchanges.

