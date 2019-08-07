Investing In Société Centrale des Bois et des Scieries de la Manche S.A. (EPA:CBSM): What You Need To Know

Société Centrale des Bois et des Scieries de la Manche S.A. is a €93m small-cap, real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Paris, France. REITs own and operate income-generating property and adhere to a different set of regulations. This impacts how CBSM’s business operates and also how we should analyse its stock. In this commentary, I'll take you through some of the things I look at when assessing CBSM.

A common financial term REIT investors should know is Funds from Operations, or FFO for short, which is a REIT's main source of income from its portfolio of property, such as rent. FFO is a cleaner and more representative figure of how much CBSM actually makes from its day-to-day operations, compared to net income, which can be affected by one-off activities or non-cash items such as depreciation. For CBSM, its FFO of €14m makes up 104% of its gross profit, which means the majority of its earnings are high-quality and recurring.

CBSM's financial stability can be gauged by seeing how much its FFO generated each year can cover its total amount of debt. The higher the coverage, the less risky CBSM is, broadly speaking, to have debt on its books. The metric I'll be using, FFO-to-debt, also estimates the time it will take for the company to repay its debt with its FFO. With a ratio of 7.5%, the credit rating agency Standard & Poor would consider this as aggressive risk. This would take CBSM 13 years to pay off using just operating income, which is a long time, and risk increases with time. But realistically, companies have many levers to pull in order to pay back their debt, beyond operating income alone.

I also look at CBSM's interest coverage ratio, which demonstrates how many times its earnings can cover its yearly interest expense. This is similar to the concept above, but looks at the upcoming obligations. The ratio is typically calculated using EBIT, but for a REIT stock, it's better to use FFO divided by net interest. With an interest coverage ratio of 1.9x, CBSM is not generating an appropriate amount of cash from its borrowings. Typically, a ratio of greater than 3x is seen as safe.

In terms of valuing CBSM, FFO can also be used as a form of relative valuation. Instead of the P/E ratio, P/FFO is used instead, which is very common for REIT stocks. In CBSM’s case its P/FFO is 6.53x, compared to the long-term industry average of 16.5x, meaning that it is undervalued.

In this article, I've taken a look at Funds from Operations using various metrics, but it is certainly not sufficient to derive an investment decision based on this value alone.

