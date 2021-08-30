Investing in a Solution Means Supporting Change, Contributing to a Better Tomorrow

Wrap Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: WRAP) is making a difference in the lives of civilians everywhere — across the U.S. and the world — providing officers with immersive virtual reality (VR) training experiences and an innovative de-escalation tool.

Wrap’s BolaWrap® product is being used or tested by more than 575 domestic agencies and in 44 countries around the world. In fact, since the release of BolaWrap, Wrap Technologies has been accepted as a signatory member of the United Nations Global Compact.

What is the BolaWrap?

The BolaWrap® was created to help officers safely apprehend their suspects without using pain for compliance. Deployed at a distance of up to 25 feet away, a kevlar cord wraps around the suspect’s arms or legs, allowing them to be safely apprehended while lowering the risk of anything bad happening to the officers, the suspect or anyone else within the vicinity.

Simply put, the “perfect solution” doesn’t exist. No tool or equipment carried by law enforcement is 100% successful. Most reports, however, seem to indicate that BolaWrap may be an effective tool in putting an end to police encounters across the nation.

U.S. police agencies have alone reported more than 50 scenarios where the BolaWrap successfully prevented an escalation to a higher use of force — leading to a significant reduction in potential injuries and civil liabilities that occur when suspects do not comply. This also leads to rebuilding trust and community within the places they serve.

When paired with the WRAP Reality training program, the BolaWrap is a welcome option. Add in the other tools, and an officer’s belt is met with optimization.

Virtual Reality Tool Simulates Tense Situations, Trains Police Officers to Think Clearly Under Pressure

Wrap Technologies recently released its highly-anticipated VR training simulation program — WRAP Reality — which encourages critical thinking during intense situations officers encounter in the field.

A cutting-edge technology, traditional training is now bolstered through VR simulation. Each lesson prepares officers using a scenario-based approach. Training the mind to best handle disputes, officers learn how to not only use the BolaWrap but every other tool they’d find on their belts.

Officers must put the safety of bystanders at front row and center, learning the best way to apprehend a suspect while exposing them to little or no danger.

Fully immersed in VR and 3D environments, users are exposed to a wide spectrum of scenarios. These scenarios are known to trigger key reactions within the human psyche. Officers who adopt this programming are not only proven to be more confident in their duties but less apt to make mistakes when placed under pressure.

Consistent training provides officers with improved mental preparedness, allowing them to make split-second decisions while developing skills in all aspects and duties of their jobs.

WRAP training experts have implemented 360-degree threat factors to enhance situational awareness, reminding officers that danger can come from all directions. This helps officers to quickly take control and to approach each new situation with caution and safety.

There are 36 different modules, which have been designed by police training experts to introduce several concepts, including:

De-escalation

Conflict resolution

Proper procedures

The use of force

Minimizing the risk of negative consequences, officers learn how to react when faced with multiple stressors and develop the skills that they need when resolving each conflict — long before any situation escalates.

Reforming Police Training is a Year-Round Experience, not a Once-a-Year Academy

VR devices are easily transported, and programs can be completed rather quickly. Progress is saved and can be resumed at any time. Officers are encouraged to engage in regular VR training, as the program demonstrates multiple ways to put an end to confrontation. Officers learn how to avoid deadly force, adopting key verbal skills and mastering intervention techniques.

The Princeton Police Department in New Jersey recently launched a WRAP Reality pilot training program, focused on a broad range of skills including de-escalation and community policing. It weighed out all critical factors when choosing this platform. Taking a proactive role in positive reinforcement, the department looks to Wrap Technologies for tools in apprehension, rather than for pain compliance, whenever it deems possible.

"We always strive to have the best training in place for our officers, and adding virtual reality is an important step toward that goal,” Princeton Police Chief Christopher Morgan said. “Virtual reality training allows us to immerse our officers into dangerous and critical decision-making situations while controlling the outcome.”

WRAP Reality creates specialized programming measures in the training of everyone from cadets to seasoned officers. Programs are regularly updated and added as the company seeks ways to improve police training.

Through its subscription-based model, WARP Reality stores and analyzes trainee progress over time. Progress is assessed, as feedback guides officers to improved decision-making in real-time.

Why Invest in Wrap Technologies?

Investing in a company like Wrap Technologies means so much more than a healthy return. Investing in this company means saving lives, improving communities, rebuilding trust with local police departments and providing real-world solutions to difficult situations.

Based on the global market demand for such technologies and the pace at which the company is growing, Wrap Technologies has proved to be a solid investment opportunity.

The global nonlethal weapons market was valued at $6.32 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $11.85 billion by 2023. With about 900,000 police officers in the U.S. and more than 12 million officers worldwide — as well as 75 million military personnel — there is plenty of room for growth for the company.

According to Allied Market Research, the market opportunity for virtual training and simulation was $204.41 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $601.85 billion by 2027, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 13.7% from 2020 to 2027.

This Arizona-based tech startup is helping to bring actual solutions to the complex problems faced by law enforcement each day. To learn more about Wrap Reality’s VR Training Simulations or the BolaWrap® device, visit https://www.wrap.com.

