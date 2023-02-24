Investing in Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) a year ago would have delivered you a 43% gain

These days it's easy to simply buy an index fund, and your returns should (roughly) match the market. But investors can boost returns by picking market-beating companies to own shares in. For example, the Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK) share price is up 41% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market decline of around 10% (not including dividends). That's a solid performance by our standards! Southern States Bancshares hasn't been listed for long, so it's still not clear if it is a long term winner.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 1 year and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Southern States Bancshares was able to grow EPS by 36% in the last twelve months. This EPS growth is reasonably close to the 41% increase in the share price. This makes us think the market hasn't really changed its sentiment around the company, in the last year. It makes intuitive sense that the share price and EPS would grow at similar rates.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

A Different Perspective

Southern States Bancshares boasts a total shareholder return of 43% for the last year (that includes the dividends) . That's better than the more recent three month gain of 0.2%, implying that share price has plateaued recently. It seems likely the market is waiting on fundamental developments with the business before pushing the share price higher (or lower). I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Southern States Bancshares (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable) that you should be aware of.

