Investing in These Stocks Now Could Make You a Millionaire Retiree

The past decade has been enormously rewarding for stock investors. Even after the recent drop, which still has stocks down almost 15% from the peak in early October, the S&P 500 has delivered an incredible 244% in total returns over the past 10 years. Here's the thing: While it has been a great decade, it's actually relatively normal for the stock market to deliver big gains over a 10-year period.

Simply put, stocks have proven, time and again, to be the best, most-accessible tool for the average person to build long-term wealth with.

Furthermore, the recent sell-off has created some excellent opportunities to buy top-notch stocks at big markdowns. This includes two leading financial growth stocks, Axos Financial Inc. (NYSE: AX) and Square Inc. (NYSE: SQ), as well as two top-notch infrastructure and energy stocks, NV5 Global Inc. (NASDAQ: NVEE) and TerraForm Power Inc. (NASDAQ: TERP).

Five hands reach up for a dollar bill. More

It's not a reach to say these four stocks could play big parts in helping create the next generation of millionaire retirees. Image source: Getty Images.

All four trade for big discounts to their recent stock price peaks, with three down more than 30% at recent prices despite having excellent long-term prospects. Keep reading to learn why now is an excellent time to invest in these potential millionaire-making stocks.

Two big-growth financial stocks on sale

As of this writing, shares of both Axos Financial and Square are down more than 40% over the past six months. And while it's arguable that both stocks may have gotten a bit overheated earlier this year, I think there's also a solid argument that they're oversold at this point, and represent excellent buys at current prices.

Let's start with Axos Financial. Formerly known as BofI Holding, Axos has grown from being primarily a Southern California jumbo mortgage lender and online bank to a full-service commercial bank. Home loans are still its bread and butter (as is the case for most banks), but expansion of its other lending lines and services has pushed residential mortgages below 50% of its lending book. This diversification of its lending, as well as the growth of its other banking services, should continue to serve it well in terms of delivering continued growth.

Lastly, Axos is just dirt cheap. At recent prices it trades for 10.6 times trailing earnings per share, and 1.6 times book value. I've already called it my best growth stock idea for 2019, and it's 10% cheaper today. With multiple decades of growth ahead, and one of the best CEOs in banking calling the shots, Axos is a "buy now" growth stock that should deliver years of market-smashing returns.

Square's stock is also down more than 40%, but I'll hesitate to call it a value stock because it has yet to generate a GAAP -- generally accepted accounting principles -- profit as a public company. But it has steadily proven it can generate positive operating cash flows -- a decent proxy for sustainable operations, especially for a high-growth company like Square. Furthermore, those cash flows are growing at a very high rate, as is the rate it is cutting its losses and moving toward GAAP profitability.

While it's not exactly a value, the price-to-potential ratio is very, very good. Few companies are growing anywhere close to as quickly as Square, and its business is so compelling, one of my colleagues named it his "one stock to buy" this year. To sum it up, Square is growing revenue over 50% per year and growing its cash flow at a strong clip, but its stock is down 40%. That's a wealth-building opportunity if I've ever seen one.