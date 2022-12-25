Investing in Stride (NYSE:LRN) five years ago would have delivered you a 103% gain

It hasn't been the best quarter for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 21% in that time. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last five years have been very strong. We think most investors would be happy with the 103% return, over that period. Generally speaking the long term returns will give you a better idea of business quality than short periods can. Only time will tell if there is still too much optimism currently reflected in the share price.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During five years of share price growth, Stride achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 68% per year. The EPS growth is more impressive than the yearly share price gain of 15% over the same period. So one could conclude that the broader market has become more cautious towards the stock.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We know that Stride has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store?

A Different Perspective

While it's certainly disappointing to see that Stride shares lost 4.1% throughout the year, that wasn't as bad as the market loss of 22%. Of course, the long term returns are far more important and the good news is that over five years, the stock has returned 15% for each year. In the best case scenario the last year is just a temporary blip on the journey to a brighter future. If you would like to research Stride in more detail then you might want to take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in the company.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

