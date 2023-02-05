Investing in Swisscom (VTX:SCMN) five years ago would have delivered you a 38% gain

When you buy and hold a stock for the long term, you definitely want it to provide a positive return. Furthermore, you'd generally like to see the share price rise faster than the market. But Swisscom AG (VTX:SCMN) has fallen short of that second goal, with a share price rise of 11% over five years, which is below the market return. Meanwhile, the last twelve months saw the share price rise 0.7%.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During five years of share price growth, Swisscom actually saw its EPS drop 2.1% per year.

With EPS falling, but a modestly increasing share price, it seems that the market was probably too pessimistic about the stock in the past. Having said that, if the EPS falls continue we'd be surprised to see a sustained increase in share price.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. As it happens, Swisscom's TSR for the last 5 years was 38%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Swisscom has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 4.9% in the last twelve months. That's including the dividend. Having said that, the five-year TSR of 7% a year, is even better. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Swisscom better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Swisscom has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on CH exchanges.

