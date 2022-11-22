Is Investing in Syneos Health (SYNH) Risky?

Soumya Eswaran
·2 min read

Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management company, released its “Carillon Chartwell Mid Cap Value Fund” third quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The market witnessed extreme volatility in the quarter, and the equity market segment returns ranged from -2% to -5%. The Russell Mid Cap Value index declined nearly 5% in the quarter. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2022.

Carillon Tower highlighted stocks like Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) in the Q3 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina, Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) is a biopharmaceutical company. On November 18, 2022, Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) stock closed at $32.63 per share. One-month return of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)  was -30.38%, and its shares lost 67.74% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)  has a market capitalization of $3.358 billion.

Carillon Tower made the following comment about Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)  in its Q3 2022 investor letter:

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) is a contract research organization serving the biotech industry. Weakness in the capital markets has been particularly acute for venture stage companies, threatening funding for the company’s customers. A decline in bookings in the most recent quarter highlighted this risk for investors.”

Pressmaster/Shutterstock.com

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 33 hedge fund portfolios held Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) at the end of the third quarter, which was 28 in the previous quarter.

We discussed Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) in another article and shared ClearBridge Investments’ views on the company. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q3 2022 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

 

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

Recommended Stories

  • Should You Invest in Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX)?

    Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management company, released its “Carillon Eagle Growth & Income Fund” third quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the fund delivered negative returns. The market continued its decline in the third quarter and the S&P 500 Index fell -4.9%. In addition, […]

  • This Stock Is Down 42%. Buffett Just Bought $4 Billion of It

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO and legendary investor Warren Buffett (or one of his lieutenants) added 60 million shares of Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM) to the Berkshire portfolio, according to a recent SEC filing.

  • George Soros Pulls the Trigger on These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    For anyone looking to get ahead in the investing game, following in the footsteps of stock picking legends is an obvious path to follow. Hardly any are more legendary than George Soros, forever known as the ‘man who broke the Bank of England,’ after pocketing a cool billion dollars in one day when betting against the Pound back in 1992. That single act, however, does not define Soros, who has made sound investment decisions throughout his career which bought decades-long returns of 30% to his Qu

  • ‘Make Choices With No Regrets’: Morgan Stanley Suggests 2 Stocks to Buy

    Having a bearish stance has worked nicely in 2022, but as in most walks of life, flexibility is often a key ingredient for success. With this in mind, Morgan Stanley’s Chief U.S. Equity Strategist Mike Wilson thinks having an open mind as 2023 enters the frame is now more important than ever. “After a 12-month period when being stubbornly bearish paid off handsomely, we think we will now enter the final stages of the bear market where two-way risk must be respected,” Wilson said. Not that Wilson

  • Down Between 29% and 51%: 3 Dividend Aristocrats That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    A great place to look for opportunities is the coveted list of Dividend Aristocrats, which are S&P 500 components that have paid and raised their dividends for at least 25 consecutive years. A multi-decade track record of dividend raises usually coincides with a strong balance sheet and earnings growth -- which are two core ingredients for an effective, long-term investment. Target (NYSE: TGT), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and A.O. Smith (NYSE: AOS) are down big off their highs.

  • As Tesla Sinks to 2-Year Lows, This Nasdaq Stock Just Doubled

    Investors haven't been happy with the performance of the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) so far in 2022, with the index firmly in bear market territory despite having seen a significant bounce in recent weeks. One high-profile stock that has been part of the Nasdaq's most recent decline is Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), which fell to its lowest level in two years on Monday. Shares of Tesla dropped almost 3% shortly after the opening bell on Monday morning.

  • This Trillion-Dollar Opportunity Is Another Reason This Growth Stock Is a Screaming Buy

    Companies will need to invest $1 trillion of capital in the next five years to upgrade global data infrastructure. One company increasingly focused on that opportunity is Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIPC)(NYSE: BIP). Wireless infrastructure: Mobile carriers need more towers and small cell nodes to support the network capacity demands of 5G, the Internet of Things, and artificial intelligence, among other growth drivers.

  • Netflix co-CEO Reed Hastings reacts to surprise news that Disney is bringing back Bob Iger: 'Ugh. I had been hoping Iger would run for president'

    Returning Disney CEO Bob Iger has mulled a US presidential run in the past, but later said he was "naive" about his chances of winning.

  • 89% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 12 Stocks

    The Oracle of Omaha doesn't believe diversification is necessary if you know what you're doing.

  • Even at $80 Oil, These Oil Stocks Are Still Ridiculously Cheap

    Oil prices have continued to cool off after a red-hot run earlier this year following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. This valuation is leading Devon to use some of its oil-fueled cash flows to buy back its cheap stock.

  • $10,000 Invested in These Growth Stocks Could Make You a Fortune Over the Next 10 Years

    Splunk (NASDAQ: SPLK) is a leader in the digital security analytics industry. Sitting at the intersection of data analytics and cybersecurity, Splunk helps organizations monitor their software operations more efficiently and effectively. Splunk stock took a beating over the past year, as investors fled from growth stocks with aggressive valuations.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Can Turn $333,000 Into $1 Million by 2032

    These top-notch income stocks, with yields ranging from 4.7% to 9%, can triple your money over the next decade.

  • Pfizer (PFE), BioNTech Provide New Data on BA.4/BA.5 Boosters

    Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech's (BNTX) Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent vaccines show improved immune response against newer Omicron sublineages.

  • Intel Faces ‘Exceptionally Difficult’ Years

    Cowen Matthew Ramsay reinstated coverage of Intel stock at Market Perform. He sees 2023 and 2024 as big challenges after "a rough 2022."

  • 1 High-Yield Dividend Stock You Could Hold for Years

    In such times, investors turn to dividend stocks because of the stabilizing impact they have on a portfolio. Over the past 50 years, 84% of the S&P 500's total return is a result of dividends and compounding. Data from Hartford Funds shows that, going all the way back to 1930, there has never been a single decade when dividend stocks in the index lost money.

  • 5 Dividend Stocks to Build Your Portfolio Around in 2023

    Dividend stocks can be an excellent route for investors looking for less volatility and some passive income to pad their pockets. Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) is a name virtually everyone knows, but its boring business model might cause some to overlook this excellent dividend stock. Importantly, Coca-Cola is very profitable; it converts 29% of its sales into free cash flow, cash profits that fund its dividend.

  • Carvana's cutting 1,500 employees after announcing major Atlanta expansion

    LinkedIn posts and comments from Atlanta employees stated they were among the 1,500 across the U.S. impacted by the car retailer's mass layoffs. The company announced it was adding 3,500 jobs to the metro area earlier this year.

  • Why Lucid Group Stock Crashed 8% This Morning

    Shares of luxury electric vehicle (EV) maker Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) turned into a one-car pileup Monday morning, falling 8% through 10:30 a.m. ET after Barron's reported over the weekend on apparent defects in the cars that owners say can turn the $150,000 EV into a "5,000 pound brick." Barron's cites "dozens of complaints" about Lucid's marquee Lucid Air luxury electric sedan -- which may not sound like a lot, but for a company that's only sold 2,500 units so far, even just a few dozen complaints would imply a 1% failure rate. According to the reports, Lucid Air may be prone to software bugs in its display screens, driving forward when put in reverse, or even losing power entirely in the middle of the road.

  • 4 Growth Stocks You Can Buy Now

    Growth stocks have had a rough year, but there are now better values than we've seen for most of the past decade in the market. In this video, Travis Hoium covers high-growth stocks that are great values for buy-and-hold investors who want to be greedy while the market is fearful.

  • The PC boom has gone bust, and we are about to see the results ahead of Black Friday

    The pandemic-fueled PC boom has ended. We'll get a sense of how the fallout will mix with holiday demand and heavy markdowns in the week ahead.