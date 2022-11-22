Is Investing in Syneos Health (SYNH) Risky?

Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management company, released its “Carillon Chartwell Mid Cap Value Fund” third quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The market witnessed extreme volatility in the quarter, and the equity market segment returns ranged from -2% to -5%. The Russell Mid Cap Value index declined nearly 5% in the quarter. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2022.

Carillon Tower highlighted stocks like Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) in the Q3 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina, Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) is a biopharmaceutical company. On November 18, 2022, Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) stock closed at $32.63 per share. One-month return of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) was -30.38%, and its shares lost 67.74% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) has a market capitalization of $3.358 billion.

Carillon Tower made the following comment about Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) in its Q3 2022 investor letter:

“Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) is a contract research organization serving the biotech industry. Weakness in the capital markets has been particularly acute for venture stage companies, threatening funding for the company’s customers. A decline in bookings in the most recent quarter highlighted this risk for investors.”

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 33 hedge fund portfolios held Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) at the end of the third quarter, which was 28 in the previous quarter.

