Investing in Taiga Building Products (TSE:TBL) three years ago would have delivered you a 286% gain

It might be of some concern to shareholders to see the Taiga Building Products Ltd. (TSE:TBL) share price down 17% in the last month. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last three years have been very strong. In fact, the share price is up a full 252% compared to three years ago. It's not uncommon to see a share price retrace a bit, after a big gain. The thing to consider is whether the underlying business is doing well enough to support the current price.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During three years of share price growth, Taiga Building Products achieved compound earnings per share growth of 54% per year. This EPS growth is remarkably close to the 52% average annual increase in the share price. That suggests that the market sentiment around the company hasn't changed much over that time. Rather, the share price has approximately tracked EPS growth.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We've already covered Taiga Building Products' share price action, but we should also mention its total shareholder return (TSR). Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. Dividends have been really beneficial for Taiga Building Products shareholders, and that cash payout contributed to why its TSR of 286%, over the last 3 years, is better than the share price return.

A Different Perspective

Although it hurts that Taiga Building Products returned a loss of 2.6% in the last twelve months, the broader market was actually worse, returning a loss of 8.9%. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 15%, each year, over five years. It could be that the business is just facing some short term problems, but shareholders should keep a close eye on the fundamentals. You could get a better understanding of Taiga Building Products' growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Canadian exchanges.

