Investing in Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) a year ago would have delivered you a 180% gain

While Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had particularly good run recently, with the share price falling 17% in the last quarter. On the other hand, over the last twelve months the stock has delivered rather impressive returns. During that period, the share price soared a full 180%. So it is important to view the recent reduction in price through that lense. Investors should be wondering whether the business itself has the fundamental value required to continue to drive gains.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Target Hospitality went from making a loss to reporting a profit, in the last year.

When a company is just on the edge of profitability it can be well worth considering other metrics in order to more precisely gauge growth (and therefore understand share price movements).

We think that the revenue growth of 64% could have some investors interested. Many businesses do go through a phase where they have to forgo some profits to drive business development, and sometimes its for the best.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. You can see what analysts are predicting for Target Hospitality in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

We're pleased to report that Target Hospitality rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 180% over the last year. So this year's TSR was actually better than the three-year TSR (annualized) of 27%. Given the track record of solid returns over varying time frames, it might be worth putting Target Hospitality on your watchlist. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Target Hospitality better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Target Hospitality is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

