Investing in Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) five years ago would have delivered you a 66% gain

The last three months have been tough on Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) shareholders, who have seen the share price decline a rather worrying 36%. While that's not great, the returns over five years have been decent. The share price is up 64%, which is better than the market return of 59%.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During five years of share price growth, Tempur Sealy International achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 34% per year. The EPS growth is more impressive than the yearly share price gain of 10% over the same period. So one could conclude that the broader market has become more cautious towards the stock. The reasonably low P/E ratio of 6.08 also suggests market apprehension.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

It is of course excellent to see how Tempur Sealy International has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. In the case of Tempur Sealy International, it has a TSR of 66% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 20% in the twelve months, Tempur Sealy International shareholders did even worse, losing 43% (even including dividends). However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 11% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Tempur Sealy International better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Tempur Sealy International you should know about.

